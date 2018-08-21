Lauren Conrad Won’t Be Part of The Hills Reboot but 'Wishes Everyone the Best,' Source Says

It’s been 12 years since Lauren Conrad left Laguna Beach for Los Angeles, starring in the high school drama’s spin-off The Hills and changing the face of reality TV forever.

But the mother of 13-month-old Liam with her husband of three years, William Tell, won’t be appearing on the upcoming Hills: New Beginnings spin-off, which will premiere in 2019, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

“She’s in a different place in her life,” the source says. “But she wants everyone to enjoy themselves. She wishes everyone the best.”

The cast of The Hills

And since she left the show in the penultimate season in 2009 (her fellow Laguna Beach alum Kristin Cavallari stepped in for the final year), Conrad has had plenty on her plate.

In just a decade, the entrepreneur and designer has built up her LC Lauren Conrad for Kohl’s collection.

She’s also the New York Times bestselling author of nine books, helms her own website and brand and is co-founder, along with Hannah Skvarla, of The Little Market, a nonprofit marketplace that will open its first brick and mortar store in Pacific Palisades, California, next month.

“She loves being a mother and focusing on her family and on her work,” the source says. “She has a very full and happy life.”