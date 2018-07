She romanced frenemy Conrad’s beaus on the show, but in real life, Cavallari tied the knot with (now former) Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler in June 2013. “It was absolutely perfect,” she gushed of her big day, which came 10 months after the arrival of son Camden. In May 2014, the family grew again when son Jaxon was born, and in November 2015, Cavallari welcomed her third child, a daughter, Saylor James. When Cutler’s time in Chicago came to an end, the family moved to Nashville, however, the quarterback ended up landing a job with the Miami Dolphins, leading to a slight change in plans.

In June 2018, the alum’s reality show, Very Cavallari, premiered.