Lauren Conrad Admits Her Life Is 'a Bit of a Mess' but Prefers to 'Focus on the Prettier Parts'

Lauren Conrad’s life isn’t perfect.

“It’s really funny to me when people have this idea that I have things very put together,” the 32-year-old reality tv star told Redbook magazine when asked about the biggest misconception about herself.

“My life is a bit of a mess, and I don’t broadcast that, but I like it that way

Conrad says on her social media and blog she feels pressure to present her life with baby boy Liam and husband William Tell as far more coordinated than it really is.

“I like to focus on the prettier parts of life, but that doesn’t necessarily represent all of it. I feel bad. There’s such a high standard now to do everything and have it all look picture perfect.”

Lauren Conrad Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

“You’re not going to enjoy the pretty things if you’ve been up all night doing them. Your life isn’t supposed to be Pinterest,” Conrad continued.

Conrad said while she long strove for perfection, she now realizes that it is impossible.

“When you take on too much, it’s hard to do everything well. It got to the point where it was too much for me to handle,” Conrad told the magazine.

Lauren Conrad and William Tell with their son Liam Elizabeth Messina

“I had to learn to delegate. If you can focus on the areas where you know can’t be replaced and bring in help in the areas you can, that’s where you find success.”

Following her own advice, PEOPLE previously confirmed the Sugar and Spice author will not be appearing on the upcoming Hills: New Beginnings spin-off, which will premiere in 2019.

Lauren Conrad Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images

“She’s in a different place in her life,” a source tells PEOPLE. “But she wants everyone to enjoy themselves. She wishes everyone the best.”

In addition to looking after her 13-month-old son, Conrad recently celebrated the launch of her new redesigned LC Lauren Conrad denim collection, available exclusively at Kohl’s.

Conrad will also be introducing an athleisure line this fall with Kohl’s called LC Lauren Conrad Weekend Collection.