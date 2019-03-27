Lauren Conrad Is Launching a Weekly Podcast That Aims to Help Listeners 'Simplify Their Lives'

.

Lauren Conrad’s fans have a new way of getting tips and tricks, cultivated by the lifestyle maven herself.

Conrad, 33, has created a weekly podcast, Lauren Conrad: Asking for a Friend, that will feature “a candid conversation with somebody who specializes in a certain area, from hair and makeup to organization and interior decorating,” Conrad tells PEOPLE. “I’m talking to people who live and breathe these things, and I’m getting the most important information out of them.”

That means hair tips from pro Kristin Ess, makeup inspiration from guru Amy Nadine, and party planning ideas from Cassie Katz.

“Before each interview, I will go on social media to find out what people really want to know,” says Conrad. “That’s why I called it Asking for a Friend!”

And ultimately, Conrad hopes her podcast will help listeners “simplify their lives.”

Says Conrad, who has a 20-month-old son Liam with husband William Tell, “One of the themes I want to cover is finding balance in life. I think everyone can relate to the feeling of striving for perfection in your life. We live in a world of Pinterest and over-filtered Instagrams and everything looks perfect. I think people stress themselves out trying to achieve that and they miss out on the important things.”

And Conrad admits that she hopes to take away some useful advice to apply to her own life.

“There is so much pressure for us to have it all,” says Conrad. “I feel it too! It’s taken me awhile to relax and let go a little bit. But I want everyone to get back to the basics, so we can enjoy the rest of our lives!”

Conrad’s new Cadence13 podcast, Lauren Conrad: Asking for a Friend, launches May 8 on Apple Podcasts or wherever podcasts are available. Subscribe to the series here.