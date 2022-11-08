Lauren Conrad Apologizes to Kristin Cavallari for Calling Her a 'Slut' on' Laguna Beach'

Lauren Conrad has one major regret from her time on Laguna Beach.

On Tuesday's episode of the Dear Media podcast Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen, Conrad apologized to co-host Kristin Cavallari for calling her a "slut" during a filmed cast trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

"My biggest regret, watching it, [was] I called you a slut," said the Little Market co-founder, 36. "I'm so sorry."

"I couldn't believe I did that. Because I think where I'm at now I would never call another woman that," the mother of two added. "And it was, for me, like the most embarrassing moment. I was like, 'Oh, gross.'"

Alexandra Wyman/WireImage

Cavallari admitted that she also said "some really dumb stuff" on the MTV reality series, which ran from 2004 to 2006.

"I look back and that's like my biggest thing," said the Uncommon James founder, 35. "When I watch it now, I wasn't confident at all. I was actually so insecure."

She told Conrad: "I took it out [my insecurities] on you in a lot of ways. And so, I am sorry for that because I said some horrible things."

Cavallari's co-host and ex-boyfriend Stephen Colletti weighed in about how producers ratcheted up the drama surrounding the trio's supposed high school love triangle.

"The thing with the show, the moments where some of those lines that we pop off, and whether we're trying to get a laugh from our friend, it just all those insecurities, that's what they're looking for," he explained. "And that's what they're gonna use."

Emma McIntyre/Getty; Mindy Small/Getty; Gregg DeGuire/Getty

Colletti, 36, told Conrad he is still uncomfortable that she was thrust into the middle of his and Cavallari's on-and-off high school courtship.

"I feel bad watching that back for you," he said. "And I'm sorry that you got thrown into our little hurricane of a relationship."

But Conrad reassured him, "I don't think this is you. I don't think you need to feel bad."

Jason Merritt/FilmMagic

Cavallari revealed that if she could go back in time, she would have handled things differently as well.

"I probably would have directed a little bit more towards [Stephen], instead of you," she told Conrad.

"You did. It just wasn't on camera," Colletti teased, and Cavallari added, "True. Probably true."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On an August episode of the podcast, Colletti discussed the narrative between the trio that was crafted by the show's producers.

"I had a huge problem with this because look, obviously they created this show around this love triangle and there's moments where you and I were broken up and they had learned about Lauren and I hooking up and being very good friends," he explained.

"And, you know, obviously, stuff happened at certain times," he acknowledged, "but at no point ever whenever we were together, you know, would I step out on you in that way. And they really paint [it like] that's what I'm doing throughout the show — which I have a huge problem with."

Speaking specifically on the trio's supposed love triangle, Colletti did give credit to "the genius of [the show's] editing. You have to hand it to them, they really crafted this storyline in a way that I think that's what made audiences really engaged."