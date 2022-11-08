Lauren Conrad Apologizes to Kristin Cavallari for Calling Her a 'Slut' on' Laguna Beach'

Conrad said the "gross" high school name-calling incident was her "most embarrassing moment" on Laguna Beach and told Stephen Colletti not to "feel bad" about his part in the TV love triangle

By
Published on November 8, 2022 09:00 AM
Lauren Conrad Apologizes to Kristin Cavallari for Calling Her a 'Slut' on Laguna Beach
Photo: getty (2)

Lauren Conrad has one major regret from her time on Laguna Beach.

On Tuesday's episode of the Dear Media podcast Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen, Conrad apologized to co-host Kristin Cavallari for calling her a "slut" during a filmed cast trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

"My biggest regret, watching it, [was] I called you a slut," said the Little Market co-founder, 36. "I'm so sorry."

"I couldn't believe I did that. Because I think where I'm at now I would never call another woman that," the mother of two added. "And it was, for me, like the most embarrassing moment. I was like, 'Oh, gross.'"

LG Electronics? (LG) Launch of the Scarlet HD TV Series - Reveal
Alexandra Wyman/WireImage

Cavallari admitted that she also said "some really dumb stuff" on the MTV reality series, which ran from 2004 to 2006.

"I look back and that's like my biggest thing," said the Uncommon James founder, 35. "When I watch it now, I wasn't confident at all. I was actually so insecure."

She told Conrad: "I took it out [my insecurities] on you in a lot of ways. And so, I am sorry for that because I said some horrible things."

Cavallari's co-host and ex-boyfriend Stephen Colletti weighed in about how producers ratcheted up the drama surrounding the trio's supposed high school love triangle.

"The thing with the show, the moments where some of those lines that we pop off, and whether we're trying to get a laugh from our friend, it just all those insecurities, that's what they're looking for," he explained. "And that's what they're gonna use."

Lauren Conrad attends the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at the Pacific Design Center on November 13, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images); Kristin Cavallari arrives at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images); Stephen Colletti attends the 60th Anniversary Party For The Monte-Carlo TV Festival at Sunset Tower Hotel on February 05, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)
Emma McIntyre/Getty; Mindy Small/Getty; Gregg DeGuire/Getty

Colletti, 36, told Conrad he is still uncomfortable that she was thrust into the middle of his and Cavallari's on-and-off high school courtship.

"I feel bad watching that back for you," he said. "And I'm sorry that you got thrown into our little hurricane of a relationship."

But Conrad reassured him, "I don't think this is you. I don't think you need to feel bad."

Kristin Cavallari, Stephen Colletti
Jason Merritt/FilmMagic

Cavallari revealed that if she could go back in time, she would have handled things differently as well.

"I probably would have directed a little bit more towards [Stephen], instead of you," she told Conrad.

"You did. It just wasn't on camera," Colletti teased, and Cavallari added, "True. Probably true."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On an August episode of the podcast, Colletti discussed the narrative between the trio that was crafted by the show's producers.

"I had a huge problem with this because look, obviously they created this show around this love triangle and there's moments where you and I were broken up and they had learned about Lauren and I hooking up and being very good friends," he explained.

"And, you know, obviously, stuff happened at certain times," he acknowledged, "but at no point ever whenever we were together, you know, would I step out on you in that way. And they really paint [it like] that's what I'm doing throughout the show — which I have a huge problem with."

Speaking specifically on the trio's supposed love triangle, Colletti did give credit to "the genius of [the show's] editing. You have to hand it to them, they really crafted this storyline in a way that I think that's what made audiences really engaged."

Related Articles
Natalie
'90 Day' : Natalie's Former Mother-in-Law Calls Her a 'Cheating, Scammin' Snake' amid Reunion with Ex Mike
90 Day: Debbie Is '100 Percent Sure' She's Ready to Move to Canada for Tony After Meeting Twice
'90 Day' 's Debbie's Son Colt Fears They'll 'Never Have a Better Relationship' After She Moves to Canada
Actor Cory Monteith and producer Ryan Murphy attend the 'GLEE' 300th musical performance special taping at Paramount Studios on October 26, 2011 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)
Ryan Murphy Admits 'Glee' Should Have Ended When Its 'Spirit of Joy' Left After Cory Monteith's Death
ashley darby, Luke Gulbranson
Ashley Darby and Luke Gulbranson Are 'Getting to Know Each Other' — Including a Weekend-Long Date in D.C.
Love Is Blind. (L to R) Bartise Bowden, Nancy Rodriguez in episode 303 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022
'Love Is Blind' 's Bartise Felt 'Ashamed' Watching Show Back — but Vows to 'Learn and Grow' from Experience
Haley Lu Richardson and Aubrey Plaza attend the Los Angeles Season 2 Premiere of HBO Original Series "The White Lotus" at Goya Studios on October 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Aubrey Plaza Jokes About Her 'White Lotus' Costar Haley Lu Richardson Stalking Her for 'Years'
90 Day Fiance Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj Wedding
'90 Day Fiancé' 's Darcey Silva on Not Getting Married with Twin Stacey: 'She Deserves Her Moment'
jinger duggar
Jinger Duggar Vuolo Promises New Book Will Tell 'Stories That Nobody Saw While the TV Cameras Were Rolling'
Shaunie O'Neal and Keion Henderson's Tropical Wedding photographed on May 28th, 2022
Shaunie O'Neal's Husband Keion Henderson Praises His Wife of Six Months: 'She's a Stone Cold Fox'
Kim, 51 (San Diego, Calif.) and Usman, 33 (Nigeria)
'90 Day' 's Newly Engaged Kim and Usman Enjoy 'Private' Trip — Without Cameras — to His Native Nigeria
(L-R): Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae and Director Leslye Headland on the set of Lucasfilm's THE ACOLYTE, exclusively on Disney+
'Squid Game' 's Lee Jung-jae, Jodie Turner-Smith and More Join Upcoming 'Star Wars' Series 'The Acolyte'
90 Day Fiancé Usman
'90 Day' 's Usman Asks for 'Pretty' Woman's Number 1 Day After Agreeing to Marry Kim
Sister Wives Star Christine Brown Calls Out Kody Brown for Having a 'Favorite Wife' in Season 17 Premiere
'Sister Wives' ' Robyn Brown Says Christine Isn't Divorced from Kody Until She's 'Physical with Another Man'
90 Day: Angela Confirms Worst Fears — and Threatens Divorce —After Finding Michael's 'Flirty' Instagram DMs
'90 Day' : Angela Confirms Worst Fears — and Threatens Divorce — After Finding Michael 'Flirting' on Instagram
Kim, 51 (San Diego, Calif.) and Usman, 33 (Nigeria)
'90 Day' 's Kim and Usman Are Engaged After He Accepts Her Proposal — Before Meeting Another Potential Wife
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Craig Sjodin/Hat Trick/Warner Brots Tv/Riverside/Kobal/Shutterstock (5878489a) Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady, Colin Mochrie, Drew Carey, Brad Sherwood Whose Line Is It Anyway? - 1998 Hat Trick/Warner Brots TV/Riverside USA Television
'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' Ending at CW After 12 Seasons, Colin Mochrie Announces