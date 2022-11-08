Lauren Conrad Admits She Became Team Kristin After a' Laguna Beach' Rewatch: 'Who 'Wasn't' Cheering for That?'

Conrad revealed one of her takeaways from rewatching the MTV reality series was that Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti’s relationship was "really sweet" despite her part in the TV love triangle

By
Published on November 8, 2022 02:02 PM
Lauren Conrad Apologizes to Kristin Cavallari for Calling Her a 'Slut' on Laguna Beach
Photo: getty (2)

Lauren Conrad is officially Team Kristen after she recently revisited old episodes of Laguna Beach.

The Little Market co-founder, 36, sat down with former costars Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti to reflect on their time on the MTV reality series, which ran from 2004 to 2006.

"I think one of my takeaways from looking back is I'm like, 'It's really sweet.' You guys were in love and you had a relationship," she told Cavallari, 35, and Colletti, 36, on their Dear Media podcast Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen.

"Working our way through our little adolescent love," Colletti replied, and Cavallari added, "Trying to figure it out. It was sweet."

Kristin Cavallari, Stephen Colletti
Jason Merritt/FilmMagic

Conrad — who was positioned at the center of a supposed high school love triangle with Colletti and Cavallari — now says she doesn't understand why fans wouldn't have seen how she didn't actually make sense as a love rival.

"Who wasn't cheering for that [relationship]?" she wondered.

But Cavallari countered, "I think most people were cheering for you [and Stephen] back in the day."

"It's completely tilted, because you're the narrator," Colletti told Conrad, "and we're wild and it's this hurricane. And, sweet Lauren, you guys need to root for her."

He added, "But there's gonna be plenty of people that are gonna root for Kristin."

Lauren Conrad attends the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at the Pacific Design Center on November 13, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images); Kristin Cavallari arrives at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images); Stephen Colletti attends the 60th Anniversary Party For The Monte-Carlo TV Festival at Sunset Tower Hotel on February 05, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)
Emma McIntyre/Getty; Mindy Small/Getty; Gregg DeGuire/Getty

On an August episode of the podcast, Colletti discussed the narrative between the trio that was crafted by the show's producers.

"I had a huge problem with this because look, obviously they created this show around this love triangle and there's moments where you and I were broken up and they had learned about Lauren and I hooking up and being very good friends," he explained.

"And, you know, obviously, stuff happened at certain times," he acknowledged, "but at no point ever whenever we were together, you know, would I step out on you in that way. And they really paint [it like] that's what I'm doing throughout the show — which I have a huge problem with."

Cast of Laguna Beach (l-r) Alex, Jason, Lauren, Stephen, Kristin, Talan, Jessica, Taylor. Credit: Courtesy MTV
MTV

Colletti did, however, give credit to "the genius of [the show's] editing. You have to hand it to them, they really crafted this storyline in a way that I think that's what made audiences really engaged."

