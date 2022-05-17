The pair broke up in 2017 after a year of dating and the former contestant said she hit "rock bottom"

The Bachelor's Lauren Bushnell Lane Says Her Breakup with Ben Higgins Left Her 'in a Low Place'

Lauren Bushnell Lane is opening up about her hard breakup with Bachelor Ben Higgins.

The former contestant, 32, who was the recipient of Higgins' final rose on the season 20 finale of The Bachelor, said her split from Higgins left her facing an emotional uphill battle.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Higgins and Bushnell Lane officially ended their relationship in 2017, calling off their engagement after a year of dating.

"I was really in a low place. I was kind of at that rock bottom place," Bushnell Lane told Page Six.

"I needed to get there, though, in order to reflect and figure out who I was and what I wanted," she explained. "I think I needed to just be alone, refocus on myself and rebuild who I was without a camera in my face."

Bushnell Lane previously told PEOPLE that they jointly decided to end the engagement, claiming their emotional connection "fizzled" despite their lingering physical connection.

Chris Lane Lauren Bushnell Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell Lane | Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The Bachelor alum told Page Six she thinks their decision to star in their own spinoff reality show, Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After?, which aired just months after the on-screen proposal, wasn't "the best idea to do because, at that point in time, I was definitely still processing a lot of what happened."

While she said she "was having doubts" about her engagement, finding herself suddenly famous was causing her significant anxiety.

Related Video: Bachelor Nation's Hannah Godwin Gives an Update on Wedding Planning with Fiancé Dylan Barbour

"I don't necessarily like all eyes on me. There was a lot of criticism involved. The foundation was rocky already, and not just the relationship but my own mental health," she told the outlet.

Both parties have since moved on and ultimately married new partners. Bushnell Lane married country singer Chris Lane in 2019. The couple welcomed their first child together, son Dutton Walker Lane on June 8, 2021.

Higgins, 33, tied the knot with his wife Jessica Clarke last November in a Nashville, Tennessee ceremony. The former reality TV star previously spoke about his and his wife's decision to abstain from sex prior to marriage earlier this month.

Ben Higgins, Jess Clarke Ben Higgins, Jess Clarke | Credit: Ben Higgins/Instagram

"We both believe in Jesus. That is something that is at the foundation [and] the corner of our life. It is what we try to have everything come out of," he said on the Talking It Out podcast.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.