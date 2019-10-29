Lauren Alaina pushed through the pain on Monday’s Halloween episode of Dancing with the Stars.

After the country star, 24, and her partner Gleb Savchenko performed an Argentine tango to “Whatever Lola Wants” by Sarah Vaughan, judge Carrie Ann Inaba complemented Alaina on how strong her core appeared during the routine. But the “Road Less Traveled” singer later admitted to host Erin Andrews, “I have four hurt ribs.”

“When she said my core looked strong I looked straight at Gleb because all I have been trying to do is pretend my ribs aren’t broken this whole competition,” continued Alaina, who dressed as a vampire for the special episode. “I fractured the one on the left the first week of the show and I haven’t had these X-rayed, but they don’t feel great.”

Savchenko, 36, commended his celebrity partner’s willingness to push through the discomfort. “She’s so strong. I’m so proud that she got through it,” he said. “We had a tough week and I’m really proud of you. You did a great job.”

Alaina’s perseverance paid off because the duo earned nines from all three judges for a total score of 27 out of 30. Bruno Tonioli called the pair’s Halloween dance “deadly sexy” and Len Goodman deemed it an “energetic performance.”

“You were so full of Argentine characterization,” Goodman, 75, told Alaina and Savchenko. “I thought that was wonderful.”

Alaina and Savchenko weren’t the only duo to earn a trio of nines on Monday though. Before they hit the dance floor, Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber, James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater, and Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson also earned the same score.

Dancing with the Stars airs Monday (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.