Lauralee Bell Celebrates 'Y&R' 50th Anniversary with Behind-the-Scenes Video: 'Cheers to Crimson Lights'

The cast of The Young and the Restless are kicking back at Crimson Lights.

Lauralee Bell, who plays Christine "Cricket" Blair on CBS soap opera, shared a behind-the-scenes montage on Instagram of her costars doing coffee cheers in honor of the show's 50th anniversary.

Bell tells PEOPLE exclusively that the idea for the video was created as a thank you to the fans, sharing, "I decided to do this because, number one, our fans deserve endless gratitude for giving up an hour of their day, sometimes for generations in a family, so it's the least we can do to give back."

"On a selfish level, I love editing! My brain doesn't stop creating," she adds. "And best of all, our cast and crew are incredible for playing along to make these few moments of fun to show our very different sides than our characters."

The clip, fittingly set to to the song "Crimson and Clover" by Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, features Bell as well as Eric Braeden (who recently opened up to PEOPLE about his cancer diagnosis), Melody Thomas Scott, Michael Graziadei, Bryton James, Courtney Hope, Christel Khalil, Michael Mealor, Jason Thompson, Christian LeBlanc, Michelle Stafford, Allison Lanier, Melissa Claire Egan, Conner Floyd, Susan Walters, Melissa Ordway Gaston, Sharon Case, Elizabeth Henderickson, Sean Dominic and Amelia Heinle.

Bell, 54, and LeBlanc, 64, toast the show's dedicated fans in the Instagram Reel, with the text above their vignette reading, "Cheers to you from Crimson Lights."

She captioned the clip, "Another video showing us #behindthescenes as we continue to thank the fans while we celebrate #YR50 Seemed very fitting to play #crimsonandclover in #crimsonlights ☕️We love you guys!! Thank you for watching @youngandrestlesscbs"

Bell tells PEOPLE that the idea for the montage was sparked while working on the set of the iconic coffee shop.

"A few months ago, I was in the Crimson Lights set and the song was the first thing to pop in my mind," she shares. "Then I was trying to figure out how to make this different from the dance video, which our fans ended up loving. Those beats suddenly made me realize I had to do flash cuts. I think the cast laughed when I'd grab them sometimes with only minutes between scenes and said, 'Trust me, I just need 6 quick shots adding a person or a hand movement each time.'"

The actress also reveals "the energy around the 50th anniversary of the show has been incredible!"

"The cast and crew realize that not many shows get to this milestone," she says. "And we've had the best time being together from digging up our time capsule that we buried 25 years ago to our incredible anniversary party."

She adds, "I'm a fan of our soaps, along with other soaps, and basically grew up surrounded by watching (and my parents making) television. I know viewers love seeing behind the scenes."

The video comes after Shemar Moore returned to The Young and the Restless in honor of its 50th anniversary.

The S.W.A.T. star, 53, reprised the role of Malcolm Winters as he came back to Genoa City to reconnect with his daughter Lily (Khalil), nephew Devon (James), and stepson Nate (Dominic) on Monday's episode of the soap opera.

Malcolm also remembered his half-brother Neil Winters, who was played by the late Kristoff St. John.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS (check local listings) and can be streamed on Paramount+.