Who Is Tom Hopper's Wife? All About Laura Hopper

Tom Hopper may have a complicated love life on The Umbrella Academy, but in real life, he's happily married to Laura Hopper.

After meeting in 2009, the couple eventually tied the knot in June 2014. Laura recently celebrated their eight-year anniversary with a poolside photo and a loving caption: "This next chapter is popping off and I'm so excited to be your team mate. Together we can move mountains ... Love you the most."

Tom is best known for his role as Luther on The Umbrella Academy and Dickon Tarly on Game of Thrones, and Laura is an actor who has even teamed up with her husband for a few projects.

From her film background to her relationship with Tom, here's everything to know about Laura.

She's British

Both Tom and Laura hail from the U.K., and she began her training at the Arts Educational School in London, before moving to Los Angeles to study at the Lee Strasberg Institute.

She's an actress

Laura has starred in a number of films and shows over the years, including Doctors and Hollyoaks. She also made a brief appearance on Tom's show Black Sails in 2015 and is set to appear alongside him again in the Netflix rom-com Love in the Villa, per her IMDb page.

She has her own production company

In addition to acting, Laura is also an executive producer for Pine Tree Productions, which she co-owns with her husband, per her bio on Stepping Stones Performing Arts.

She first met Tom Hopper at a party

In 2015, Laura shared a throwback photo of the night they first met, writing, "​​Where it all began....💜 #wherewemet #6years."

She and Tom Hopper have two kids together

Laura and Tom have two children, a daughter named Truly Rose and a son named Freddie, about whom they regularly post about on social media.

After their son Freddie, who is nonverbal, was diagnosed with autism just before his fifth birthday, the couple has been open about their journey in the hopes of helping other parents.

"We thought, we've got to do this for the parents that are going through this so they don't feel alone," Tom told PEOPLE in 2020. "Because it can be a very lonely time."

"You have to trust each other and the journey," he added. "The right things will happen eventually, but it doesn't happen overnight. My son has autism, and he amazes me every day. His brain just works in a different way."

