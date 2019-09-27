Laura Dreyfuss Was 'Ecstatic' to Reunite with Dear Evan Hansen Costar Ben Platt on The Politician

For best friends Laura Dreyfuss and Ben Platt, it seems high school never ends.

The two Broadway stars, who became fast friends on the set of hit musical Dear Evan Hansen playing high schoolers Zoe Murphy and Evan Hansen, have teamed up again, this time as teenagers McAfee and Payton for Ryan Murphy‘s first project for Netflix, The Politician, an eight-episode series about Payton’s saga to become student body president of their Santa Barbara high school.

And Dreyfuss wanted to be a part of it “from the minute [she] read the script,” she told PEOPLE at the show’s premiere in New York City on Thursday.

Murphy teamed up with Glee veterans Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan, and even Platt himself, all of whom helped produced the show. “It’s a dream to work with someone like Ryan Murphy and to be reunited with Ben,” Dreyfuss said.

Image zoom Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

When Dreyfuss, 31, found out she would be working with Platt, 26, on the project, she was beyond thrilled.

“I remember we were texting while I was in the audition process and we both kept saying to each other, ‘I can’t believe it, it would be impossible, it doesn’t make sense!'” Dreyfuss recalled. “So, the fact that actually happened is pretty mind-blowing.”

The Politician enlisted a slew of A-list stars for its cast, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton and Jessica Lange. It marks both Dreyfuss’ and Platt’s first time starring in a television production.

“This experience was really intimidating at first so to have a friendly face, to have that anchor there everyday — anytime you’re feeling nervous, we could just look at each other and just feel calm,” Dreyfuss said. “It was nice to know that there was a friend.”

Image zoom Laura Dreyfuss/Instagram

Though Dreyfuss had to acclimate to acting for the small screen, she’s happy more audiences will be able to watch it.

“There’s something really exciting about knowing it will live on beyond the one performance,” she said. “The saddest thing about theater is that not everybody gets to see it and it only happens once. It will be really cool to have the world get to access it in such a way that they’re able to stream it.”

The first season of The Politician is streaming on Netflix.