Late Show with Stephen Colbert Returning to Full-Capacity with Vaccinated Audience in June

Host Stephen Colbert said he "cannot wait" to have the full live audience back at the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York City starting June 14

Stephen Colbert is more than ready to return to in-person tapings of his late-night talk show.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is set to resume broadcasting from the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York City starting June 14 after the CBS show went to remote tapings back in mid-March 2020 amid the pandemic.

Colbert, 57, happily addressed the news on Monday night's episode, clarifying that audience members will need to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 in order to be admitted to the full-capacity crowd. The Hollywood Reporter adds that the show's crew will be regularly tested, and masks will be optional in the audience.

"Hell yes! I cannot wait to say things that are that happy and then hear people cheer. Or boo, or belch — I do not give a f--- at this point. Let her rip!" joked Colbert. "This is not gonna be some socially distanced smattering of a few people. We're returning with a full, vaccinated audience."

"As I said, for all of us to be together safely, everyone in the audience will have to be fully vaccinated, okay? It's like 'No glove, no love.' 'No poke, no joke.' 'No needle, no live interview with Don Cheadle!' " Colbert added, telling fans tickets to the in-person tapings are now available.

The comedian told THR, "Over the last 437 days, my staff and crew (and family!) have amazed me with their professionalism and creativity as we made shows for an audience we couldn't see or hear. I look forward to once again doing shows for an audience I can smell and touch."