Stephen Colbert Will Resume Production on CBS's Late Show from Home Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Stephen Colbert‘s Late Show will return to CBS with new episodes on Monday after going on a brief hiatus due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

The TV host, 55, made the announcement on Wednesday.

“Hey everybody! I’m staying at home and so is everybody who works for me, but thanks to some amazing work by my staff and the CBS broadcasting folks, we will be back on Monday with new Late Shows. Until then-Stay Strong!,” Colbert tweeted.

While The Late Show initially announced that it would film without a live audience, the show joined many other TV programs in going on an indefinite hiatus due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Early last week, Colbert filmed a monologue from his bathtub while fully clothed in a suit and tie.

“Welcome to my bathroom,” Colbert said. “You’re watching a very special social distancing edition of The Late Show, or as I now call it, The Lather Show.”

Colbert reiterated the importance of staying home in his monologue, noting that he and his entire staff are doing so.

“The big story tonight is all of you people. People all over America have hunkered down in their own houses to ride out the coronavirus,” Colbert said, later adding: “If you’re watching this from home right now, know that you’re doing the right thing.”

Trevor Noah‘s Daily Show on Comedy Central was the first late-night show to return with full episodes, temporarily rebranding as The Daily Social Distancing Show earlier this week.

NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers, HBO’s Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, TBS’ Full Frontal with Samantha Bee and Fox News Channel’s The Greg Gutfeld Show all have yet to resume filming in studio.

ABC’S The View has continued filming from its New York studio, but co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar have been appearing via video from their homes.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will return Monday (11:35 p.m. ET) on CBS.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.