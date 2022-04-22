Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Trevor Noah all weighed in after Rudy Giuliani was featured on an episode of The Masked Singer earlier this week

Late-Night Hosts React to Rudy Giuliani Appearing on The Masked Singer: 'Can't Believe' It

Late-night comedians are reacting to the much-talked-about moment when Rudy Giuliani was eliminated from The Masked Singer.

"After seeing that, the CDC reinstated the mask mandate," Fallon, 47, joked during an opening monologue of Giuliani's unmasking on the show. "They're like, 'Hey guys, put the mask back on.' "

"You know, it actually takes talent not to hit any notes," the star added in between laughs from The Tonight Show's in-studio audience.

Kimmel, 54, also poked fun at Giuliani's singing performance in his own segment, teasing, "They finally get a Republican to wear a mask, and that's how it goes."

The late-night host continued to express that he was disappointed in Fox for allowing Giuliani to perform, given his controversial ties, including his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6, 2020 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"I know it's Fox, but I still can't believe they did this," Kimmel said. "Rudy Giuliani tried to overthrow our government."

Kimmel then mentioned other controversial topics, asking, "Is Jared from Subway and the Zika virus next?"

The Daily Show's Noah, 38, also commented on The Masked Singer's decision to feature Giuliani on his own series as well.

"Rudy Giuliani just got voted off The Masked Singer, which means he's about to spend the next five years claiming that he actually won The Masked Singer," Noah said — a nod to Giuliani and former President Donald Trump's repeated claims that the latter won the 2020 presidential election.

"It's also weird how Rudy has the time to be on a game show, but he's 'too busy' to testify in front of Congress," he continued.

Added Noah: "I guess history was made last night because for the first time in The Masked Singer's history, a contestant took off their mask and everyone was like, 'No, no, put it back on, put it back on!'"

RELATED VIDEO: Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke Reportedly Walk Off Stage After Rudy Giuliani Is Unveiled on The Masked Singer

On The Masked Singer, Giuliani explained why he came on the show, stating, "I guess the main reason is, I just had a granddaughter, Grace, and I want her to know that you should try everything, even things that are completely unlike you and unlikely."

"And," he continued, "I couldn't think of anything more unlike me and unlikely than this. And I enjoy the show. I have for years. And it just seemed like it'd be fun. I don't get to have a lot of fun."

Panelists Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger stayed at the judges' panel and danced as Giuliani performed unmasked, but fellow stars Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke removed themselves from the stage during the episode.