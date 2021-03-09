Late Night Hosts React to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Oprah Interview

"You know things are bad at Buckingham Palace if they came to America to get away from racism," Jimmy Kimmel joked

More than 17 million viewers tuned in to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Sunday sit-down with Oprah Winfrey — so it's no surprise it was a topic of discussion on late-night TV Monday.

Kimmel, 53, specifically zeroed in on one of the most shocking revelations: Both Meghan, 39, and Harry, 36, said there were "concerns and conversations" among senior members of the family about how "dark" their son Archie's skin would be.

"Imagine after centuries of inbreeding, all of a sudden these people are worried about the color of the baby's skin," Kimmel joked. "Prince Charles has the ears of a basset hound, and they're worried about the baby's skin. By the way, they should hope the baby looks more like Meghan than Harry, no offense."

"Harry said racism was a big part of their decision to leave," the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host later added. "You know things are bad at Buckingham Palace if they came to America to get away from racism. It's like trying to get some peace and quiet at Chuck E. Cheese."

On The Late Show, Colbert similarly brought up the allegation and contextualized it within the British monarchy's history of colonialism.

"I'm going to go on a limb here and say there's a possibility — just a possibility, mind you — that this medieval, selective breeding program might be racist?" he said. "Also, it's never good when the British ruling class thinks someone is too dark. They steal their land and make them play cricket."

The host also talked about the moment Meghan said that she hadn't looked Harry up online prior to marrying into the family.

"What? Let me introduce you to this thing called Google," joked Colbert, 56. "Over there, I think it's called Lorry. It's full of useful information. For instance, it says your husband knew Princess Di. That might have been an indication that this was going to be a rough gig. Also, while you're Googling, you might want to try the combo 'Andrew,' 'Island' and 'Epstein.' It'll give you an idea about what the royal family is okay with."

Fellow Brit Corden fixated on Meghan and Harry revealing that they actually tied the knot three days prior to their public nuptials at Windsor Castle.

"Among the many revelations in the interview, Harry and Meghan said they secretly got married three days before their public wedding," he said on The Late Late Show. "A public wedding that I attended! I got to tell you, I want my toaster back. That was a wedding present, not a 'Three days after the wedding' present."

"I was shocked that the ceremony I went to wasn't real, it was a sham," continued Corden, 42. "Can you imagine if they were like, 'Does anyone here object to this union?' And I was like, 'Me! I do!' And then it's like, 'Too bad, they're already married. We're really just doing this for show.'"

Fallon, 46, began his monologue with "some news to make everyone feel a little better: The Royal family is just as messed up as everyone else is!"

"It was a big event, mainly because they revealed the baby's gender in California without burning down an entire forest," The Tonight Show host added. (Meghan and Harry also told the world that they are currently expecting a baby girl.)

Meanwhile, on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the host made a brief mention of Meghan — "Today is International Women's Day, while yesterday belonged to a woman who decided to stop being international" — before turning to writer Amber Ruffin to recap the interview.