Caroline Flack's Friends Honor Late Love Island Host on What Would Have Been Her 41st Birthday

Late Love Island host Caroline Flack is being remembered on what would have been her 41st birthday.

"Happy Birthday up there. Miss U," Lewis Burton, who was dating Flack at the time of her death, posted on his Instagram Story Monday alongside a black and white clip of the couple happily walking down a London street together.

Laura Whitmore, who took over as host of the hit U.K. series, remembered Flack as the perpetual "life of the party."

"Happy Birthday Flackers, imagine you're having a boogie somewhere," she wrote alongside a video of Flack dancing in a nightclub on her Story. Whitmore also posted a photo in her feed of a heart-shaped "We Love You" balloon.

"Sometimes we get so wrapped up in the hustle and bustle we forget to say nice things to each other," she captioned the post. "Surround yourself with those who lift you and don't forget to lift those around you! #ShowLove #bekind."

Close friend Mollie Grosberg also shared a heartfold note. "We talk and think about you every single day," she wrote. "Still play your fave songs, talk about funny stories, kiss your smelly dog (who we worship). Every year birthdays were the BIGGEST DEAL and this one will be too. Happy first heaven birthday you angel."

Grosberg also posted a video of Flack happily spinning around on her Instagram Story, writing, "Happy Birthday Tiny Dancer. We miss you."

Meanwhile, friend Lou Teasdale included a link to Demi Lovato singing "Anyone" — a song she said Flack "loved so much" and "would make us watch it over and over right to the end til we were both in tears."

"Listen to it every day since she left, can't stop," she added. "Happy birthday angel. I miss you."

Flack's friends have also put together a podcast of their favorite stories about the TV host, who died by suicide on Feb. 15, 2020.

An Inquest at Poplar Coroner's Court in London later ruled that Flack killed herself because she knew she would be prosecuted for assaulting Burton and was terrified of the publicity the court case would bring.

"Although (Flack's) general fluctuating (mental) state was a background and important in her death, I find the reason for her taking her life was she now knew she was being prosecuted for certainty, and she knew she would face the media, press, publicity — it would all come down upon her," coroner Mary Hassell said at the close of the two-day inquest. "To me, that's it in essence."

Narrated by her closest friends, the podcast includes a number of moments from Flack's life, remembering her as "playful, adventurous, deeply compassionate and very funny."

"Flacky was so much fun," friend Natalie Pinkham says during the podcast's introduction. "Laughter just led to more laughter with her."

"There was never any judgement or snobbery with her," she adds. "If she liked you as a person, she just didn't care where you came from or what you did for a living. You always left her company feeling energized. Empowered. Happier."

Flack's manager Nathan Charles Smith also honored a less familiar side of Flack, sharing a behind-the-scenes Instagram post of her playing Roxie Hart in the West End staging of Chicago. After applying some lipgloss in her dressing room, Flack is seen walking down some steps carrying flowers and jokingly getting into character.

"An hour to go until the last show," she says in the clip. "Empty auditorium. Just me and my flowers. I don't know where anyone is. So we thought we'd come for a bit of a wander."

"This will be the last time I stand on this stage," she adds. "And it's really sad. But also really good. But also really sad."