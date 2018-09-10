Last Man Standing: Fox Releases First Look at Season 7 Premiere

The Last Man Standing premiere is around the corner.

In anticipation of the show’s Sept. 28 return, Fox — which picked up a seventh season of the sitcom in May, about a year after it was abruptly canceled by ABC — released the first photos from the upcoming premiere.

The first episode, titled “Welcome Baxter,” will reintroduce fans to Tim Allen‘s Mike Baxter, a conservative father of three daughters who works at a sporting goods store in Colorado.

Nancy Travis is also returning to play Mike’s wife Vanessa, as well as Amanda Fuller, who plays the couple’s eldest daughter Kristin, and Kaitlyn Dever, who plays their youngest daughter, Eve.

The middle daughter, Mandy, was originally played by Molly Ephraim but was replaced by Molly McCook. Grandson Boyd, originally played by Flynn Morrison, was recast by Jet Jurgensmeyer.

Tim Allen and Nancy Travis in the "Welcome Baxter" season premiere FOX

Kaitlyn Denver (left) and Molly McCook in the "Welcome Baxter" season premiere FOX

After the original show was canceled after six seasons of solid ratings, fans were outraged and even started a petition to boycott ABC.

“Last Man Standing ended too soon and the outcry from the fans has been deafening,” said Gary Newman and Dana Walden, chairmen and CEOs of Fox Television Group, in a statement announcing the revival. “We’ve wanted to put the show back together since its final taping a year ago, and Tim never gave up hope either. Thanks to its millions of devoted viewers and the irrepressible Tim Allen, we haven’t seen the last of Last Man Standing.”

Season 7 of Last Man Standing premieres Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.