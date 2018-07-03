Tim Allen's Last Man Standing Revival Will Recast 2 Roles

Original Last Man Standing stars Molly Ephraim and Flynn Morrison are not returning to Fox’s revival, according to Deadline.

The roles of Tim Allen’s character’s daughter and grandson will be recast, the website reports.

Bob D'Amico/ABC via Getty; Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty

Fox picked up a seventh season of the sitcom in May — about a year after ABC cancelled Last Man Standing following six seasons of solid ratings. (It averaged a 1.2 rating in adults 18-49, according to Variety.)

Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty

“Last Man Standing ended too soon and the outcry from the fans has been deafening,” said Gary Newman and Dana Walden, chairmen and CEOs of Fox Television Group, in a statement. “We’ve wanted to put the show back together since its final taping a year ago, and Tim never gave up hope either. Thanks to its millions of devoted viewers and the irrepressible Tim Allen, we haven’t seen the last of Last Man Standing.”

The series follows Mike Baxter (Allen) a conservative father of three daughters who works at a sporting goods/outdoors store in Colorado. Actors Nancy Travis, Jonathan Adams, Amanda Fuller, Christoph Sanders and Jordan Masterson will all return for season 7.