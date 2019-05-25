Carson Daly's Last Call Airs Final Episode: 'The Littlest, Scrappiest Show' That Could

Image zoom Tyler Golden/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Carson Daly’s late-night show Last Call with Carson Daly is ending it’s run after 18 seasons and 2,000 episodes.

“I am proud as hell of Last Call,” Daly began Friday’s episode. “The littlest, scrappiest show on late night, it’s been my home and personal playground for almost two decades, and I’m eternally grateful for the opportunities, the friendships and all the lasting memories I’ve made along the way.”

The 45-year-old also praised NBC for taking a chance on him nearly 20 years ago

“In 2002, I was a 28-year-old kid, working at MTV, hosting TRL, NBC wisely thought that the kid who was known for wearing black fingernail polish and talking Limp Bizkit every day was perfect late-night host material, and so they gave me a shot,” he recalled.

The show, which began back in 2002, featured the likes of Busta Rhymes, P Diddy, and Gwyneth Paltrow as guests in its first season, and has since featured guests from Justin Timberlake, to Will Ferrell and Angelina Jolie.

“I wanted a late night show that felt like it was happening late at night, and I wanted to feature great guests, important conversations, killer music, and if at all possible, alcohol. And like that, yes, Last Call was born,” he said.

“This show has taken on many shapes and forms over the years, we went from borrowing SNL studio space in New York in the early days, we moved to LA and had our own studio, to taking the show completely out of the studio and onto the streets of LA. The new format ushered Last Call into a new era and allowed the show to really shine,” said Daly, who also referred to Last Call as “the little show that could.”

NBC announced plans to end the show back in February, saying Daly, who will still return to his duties as The Voice host, wanted to spend more time with his family.

YouTube star Lilly Singh revealed in March that she landed her own talk show on NBC, replacing Daly’s timeslot.

“I’m so excited because I truly get to create a show from scratch, I get to make it inclusive, I get to create comedy segments and interview people and really create something that I believe in,” Singh said.

Her new gig will make her the only woman late-night talk show host on a broadcast network.