Who Is Gavin Casalegno's Girlfriend? All About Larsen Thompson

The Summer I Turned Pretty actor Gavin Casalegno and girlfriend Larsen Thompson have been dating since 2016

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 24: Gavin Casalegno and Larsen Thompson are seen arriving at the Emporio Armani fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022/2023 on February 24, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Gavin Casalegno and girlfriend Larsen Thompson have a swoon-worthy romance.

The 22-year-old actor has recently gained attention for his role on Amazon Prime's The Summer I Turned Pretty, but his offscreen relationship rivals that of Jeremiah and Belly.

The couple has been dating for over 6 years and often shares glimpses of their love story on social media.

"Words can't explain the joy you put into people's life. Especially mine," Casalegno wrote about Thompson for her 21st birthday. "You are an answered prayer, you are [a] blessing to me and the whole world. Im the luckiest and happiest guy in the world."

Like Casalegno — who has appeared on hit shows such as Walker, The Vampire Diaries, and more — Thompson is no stranger to the entertainment industry and has attended a handful of public events with the actor over the years.

From her career as a multi-hyphenate to her relationship with Casalegno, learn more about Thompson ahead.

Gavin Casalegno’s Girlfriend? All About Larsen Thompson Credit: Gavin Casalegno/instagram

She got her start as a dancer

Thompson has been dancing since she was just four years old. She has also worked with some big names over the years, including appearing in music videos for Pink and Katy Perry, and has being a backup dancer for artists such as Christina Aguilera, Janet Jackson, and Sia.

She's a model

According to her Instagram bio, Thompson is signed with Next Models Worldwide and she has modeled for brands such as Betsey Johnson, Dior, Fendi, Juicy Couture, Hollister, and more.

She's an actress

Thompson really is a triple threat! In addition to modeling and dancing, she made her feature film debut in Bloodline in September 2018 and is set to star on the Netflix series The Midnight Club later this year.

She's been dating Gavin Casalegno for over 6 years

Thompson and Casalegno have been dating for over 6 years; one of their first Instagram posts together dates back to August 2016. "6 years just isn't long enough…," she wrote alongside a cute Reel of them for his birthday in 2021. "You light up my world! Happy 22nd Birthday baby, I love you forever❤️"

She has a big following on TikTok

With 1.2 million followers, Thompson is a master of TikTok where she often posts dancing videos, recaps of her attending various events, and super cute clips of her and Casalegno.

