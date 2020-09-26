Larsa Pippen shared two throwback photos of herself and the former NBA star in celebration of his 55th birthday

Larsa Pippen is wishing her "Ace" Scottie Pippen a happy 55th birthday!

The former Real Housewives of Miami star, 46, posted a sweet tribute to her estranged husband on Instagram Friday, sharing two throwback photos of the pair together.

"Happy birthday Ace love you always! Ya I was with him shooting in the gym 😜" Larsa captioned the post, loosely quoting a Drake lyric from Rick Ross' track "Stay Schemin.’"

The first photo shows a young Larsa and Scottie walking side-by-side and holding hands. In the second shot, the duo is seen posing with their four children: sons Scotty Jr., 19, Preston, 18, Justin, 15, and daughter Sophia, 12.

The birthday shout-out comes after Larsa filed for divorce from the NBA icon in 2018. The status of their split is unclear at this time.

Back in May, Larsa slammed trolls for criticizing her breakup from Scottie, 55.

Larsa shared a selfie on Instagram that she captioned, "Find someone who'll put u first," which drew the ire of some of Scottie's fans.

"To [sic] bad you didn't put Scottie pippen first," one user wrote in the comments section, to which Larsa quickly replied, "Really? I did everything for him literally everything."

Another user commented, "That's what scottie did smh," and Larsa clapped back, "How do u know that?" When the fan brought up the rumors of her committing "adultery first," she didn't hold back.

"Stop tripping dude u don’t know what you’re talking about," she replied. "I held him down and still do. Just bc I don’t air his dirty laundry doesn’t mean it doesn’t stink I just don’t wanna do his laundry anymore."

Larsa's comments came nearly a month after she publicly defended her estranged husband on Twitter after his career earnings with the Chicago Bulls were brought up in ESPN's Michael Jordan docuseries, The Last Dance. Shortly after the premiere of the first two episodes, which explore Scottie’s seven-year, $18 million deal with the Bulls, Larsa cleared the air after fans took pity on the NBA star on social media.

Image zoom Larsa and Scottie Pippen with their children Brad Barket/Getty Images

“Thx for your concern Scottie did ok #TheLastDance,” she tweeted alongside a screengrab of an article on Pippen’s earnings, which totaled $109,102,430 during his NBA career.

The docuseries showed Scottie’s relationship with the Bulls and also revealed that his earnings were far less than what Jordan was earning while the two played for the same team.

Larsa and Scottie got married in 1997. At the time of her divorce filing, they had been married for 21 years. It was also rumored that she cheated on him.

She shut down the cheating claims in since-deleted tweets captured by TMZ in April, saying, “I was married to him for 20 years, I did everything for him and my family. People change and that’s what really happened.”

“Most people can’t even imagine being in a relationship for a week so I know it’s beyond imagination,” Larsa continued adding, “Cheating wasn’t the problem.”

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Larsa cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split.

Her 2018 filing was the second time they legally filed to part ways. In October 2016, Scottie filed for divorce from Larsa. His filing came just days after two voice recordings surfaced of Larsa making calls to police alleging that her husband was being verbally aggressive toward her.

The police were called twice in one week in early October 2016 to the pair’s Fort Lauderdale home for domestic disturbances, and shortly after their alleged dispute was made public, Scottie’s lawyer told PEOPLE at the time, “Mr. Pippen is aware that some members of the press have obtained 911 recording recently made by Ms. Pippen. While these recordings speak for themselves, Ms. Pippen did not make any allegations of physical violence by Mr. Pippen.”