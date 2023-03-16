Larsa Pippen Will 'Definitely' Change Her Last Name If She Marries Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen will embrace whatever the future holds for her and boyfriend Marcus Jordan — including his last name if they eventually say "I do."

During the second installment of The Real Housewives of Miami reunion, the 48-year-old reality star addressed if she would hyphenate her name if she and Marcus, 32, got married.

"I would definitely change my last name for whomever I married, that's for sure," Larsa shared.

Larsa played coy when answering if she had hung out with Marcus's father, NBA legend Michael Jordan, who played alongside her ex-husband Scottie Pippen on the Chicago Bulls in the '80s and '90s. (The former professional basketball players had a notable falling out after ESPN's 2020 docuseries The Last Dance.)

"I mean, I don't really want to talk about — I want to talk about Marcus and I," said Larsa, who married Scottie in 1997 and split from him in 2021. "I feel like I'm comfortable talking about Marcus and I."

When asked by host Andy Cohen about the "unusual" dynamic caused by dating Marcus, she explained, "I feel like a lot of people don't understand, like, I didn't know him."

"I just met him a few years ago. I never met him before. I was with Scottie the very last year that he played with Michael," she shared. "Michael and his wife were going through a divorce, so I never met his wife, never met his kids. It wasn't like we had families that were intertwined. I never knew them."

Larsa also got candid about her sex life with her ex-husband, sharing, "I was married for 23 years. I've always had sex 4 times a night. I had sex 4 times a night every night. I never had a day off, for 23 years."

"Your poor vagina," said her RHOM costar Lisa Hochstein.

"You had sex 28 times a week for 23 years," Cohen said, doing the math, and she responded, "Yeah. I swear. Yeah."

Cohen then teased that "Marcus has big shoes to fill" and Larsa reassured him, "Well he wears a size 15, shoe so I think he's OK."

The couple was first spotted together at Zuma in Miami in September, though Larsa insisted to PEOPLE at BravoCon 2022 in October that the two were "just friends."

After months of speculation, a source confirmed to PEOPLE in January that the pair were officially "happy and dating."

A second insider elaborated more on the status of their relationship, telling PEOPLE: "It is still casual and they're having fun," they said. "She's trying her best to keep it quiet and not make a big deal out of it. They see each other at least a few times a week."

The pair became Instagram-official in January when Larsa shared a photo of her and Marcus posing arm-in-arm in front of a gigantic floral design of Marcus's dad's iconic No. 23 Bulls jersey.

Last month, the OnlyFans influencer opened up to PEOPLE about the moment she realized that she was more than friends with Marcus.

"I think it was one night we went out and there was a girl that was there. She was trying to talk to him, and I was getting jealous over it," she recalled. "And it was weird because I'm not really the jealous person, but I was jealous over the situation."

"And so then, I was thinking maybe I do really like him," she added. "That kind of sealed the deal."

