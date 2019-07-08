Larsa Pippen Claims There Were 'Situations' with Jordyn Woods, Tristan Thompson Before Scandal

Larsa Pippen was the first person to tell the Kardashians about Tristan Thompson cheating with Jordyn Woods — and according to her, there’s more to the story.

During a June 24 interview with pal Jason Lee on his podcast, Hollywood Unlocked [UNCENSORED], Pippen opened up about the scandal, which HollywoodUnlocked.com broke in February. At the time, Lee called Pippen to give her a heads up before publishing the initial report that Woods (Kylie Jenner‘s best friend) and Thompson (who shares a daughter with Khloé Kardashian) had hooked up at a party, prompting Pippen to share the news.

On March 1, Woods shared her side of the story in a tell-all interview with Jada Pinkett Smith on Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk, claiming that Thompson kissed her at an afterparty at his house on Feb. 17 after a long night of drinking. She adamantly denied having sex with him.

But according to Pippen, previous interactions between Woods, 21, and Thompson, 28, had already raised eyebrows amongst their circle. While recounting her role in telling the family about Woods and Thompson’s hookup, Pippen said Kim Kardashian West didn’t believe her at first — but Kourtney Kardashian did.

“I called Kim. She didn’t believe me — she was like, ‘No way. There’s no way,’ ” Pippen said. “Then we called Kourtney and Kourtney was like, ‘Yeah, I believe it.'”

Asked why, Pippen said, “Because there were other situations where [Jordyn and Tristan] were in the same room together and it was like, a weird feeling. And Kourtney was in that room.”

Reps for Thompson, Woods and the Kardashians did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Image zoom From left: Jordyn Woods, Larsa Pippen, Tristan Thompson Theo Wargo/Getty; Rodin Eckenroth/Getty; George Pimentel/Getty

The scandal recently unfolded on the two-part season finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. On the show, the family was equal parts blindsided and furious.

“From the moment this story broke about Jordyn and Tristan, at first, nobody even believed that it was real,” Kim said. “I just feel so bad for Khloé. Jordyn was someone that Khloé really trusted and believed in and supported and employed and all of the above. This is just so crazy.”

“Jordyn?! She is the last person on the planet that I would have said would have done this,” said Kendall Jenner, 23. “Even if he kissed her and she was taken off guard, she calls Kylie, tells Kylie exactly what happened. That’s what I would do.”

Image zoom Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian Getty Images

A source recently told PEOPLE that while their relationship was already on the rocks before Thompson made out with Woods, Khloé, 35, still hoped they could get back on track.

“She always hoped there was a way things could work out, because that’s what she wanted for True,” the source said. “She wanted True to live with both her parents.”

According to the source, Thompson “was doing everything he could to get Khloé back,” but she chose to move on for good.

“He did ask her at one point to reconsider, but Khloé was too angry and disappointed with him,” said the source.

The couple most recently reunited to celebrate their daughter True’s first birthday in April, but the source said Kardashian has no intention of ever getting back together with the Cleveland Cavaliers player.

“Now, she would never go back with Tristan,” said the source. “She knows that he will never change.”