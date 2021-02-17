The former wife to NBA alum Scottie Pippen has a lot of speculation about her romantic relationships

Larsa Pippen Opens Up About Dating Malik Beasley While He Was Married: 'They Had Issues Before'

"We had spoken about it. It wasn't a secret. I know a lot of people that are married and exiting," Pippen said on Saturday's episode of Hollywood Unlocked about Beasley and Yao's separation.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I've played that part. So for me, if you're not being shady and you're telling me all your stuff, I'm going to believe you."

Yao filed for divorce in December after Pippen, 46, and Beasley, 24, were photographed holding hands. The model, who shares 23-month-old son Makai with Beasley, later claimed she was kicked out of her home along with her and that the Minnesota Timberwolves player cheated on her with Pippen.

However, Pippen insisted on Hollywood Unlocked that Beasley and Yao had already been broken up for a while before things turned romantic between the reality star and the sportsman.

Image zoom Larsa Pippen and ex Scottie Pippen | Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

"A lot of people are not happy in their situations and they don't want to jump ship until they see someone they like. You don't want to just shake your kids up because you might never meet someone that you actually like. You're in a state of living in the same place, but not really together," the former Real Housewives of Miami star said.

Pippen continued in the interview, "I Googled them when I first met him — they weren't together. They had issues before. It had nothing to do with me, so I wasn't thinking anything about it. If you spent a minute Googling their situation, it wasn't the ideal situation way before me."

The reality star added that she'll do a "better job of not being public with my situation" given how much her relationship with Beasley became scrutinized.

"What's the point of taking a beating over a guy I had just started talking to?" she said.

Image zoom Larsa Pippen | Credit: Joe Scarnici/Getty

Pippen also touched on her brief romance with rapper Future in 2015.

"People made more of it than it was," she told blog.

The rapper released the song "Rent Money" in 2017, which was presumably about him stealing Pippen from her estranged husband Scottie Pippen.

"That was stupid of him 'cause it was not that. He was delusional," the former RHOM star said of the song. "It was not that. It was never that."

Image zoom Credit: Getty Images (2)

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The reality star and her estranged husband separated in 2015 before getting back together in 2017. In 2018, they broke up and have been going through a divorce since then.

"It was like, I was really sad, I was in a point in my life when I was really sad," Pippen told Hollywood Unlocked of dating Future, 37. "I was dealing with, 'Do I move on, do I not, are my kids going to be okay?' It was a lot of guilt that I felt and he was the guy that was there to see me go through it and he was the guy that I would talk to when I was kinda like, dealing with things. He gave me confidence when I was feeling in a dark place."

RELATED VIDEO: Malik Beasley Pleads Guilty to Felony Charge as His Christmas Photo with Larsa Pippen Surfaces

She added, "Did I want to spend the rest of my life with him? I don't think so. People serve a purpose in your life. It doesn't have to be your forever. Everyone has a time and a reason for being in your life…it was never that serious. It was not like people think it was."