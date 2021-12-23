Larsa Pippen Says She's 'in a Good Place' with Kim Kardashian After Fallout: 'Love Her'

Rumors of Larsa Pippen and Kim Kardashian's fallout first surfaced in July 2020 when the Kardashian-Jenner family unfollowed the RHOM star on Instagram

Larsa Pippen gave an update on where she currently stands with Kim Kardashian and the Kardashian-Jenner family after their fallout.

"Honestly, Kim and I are in a good place," the Real Housewives of Miami star, 47, told Entertainment Tonight. "I love them, I love her. I wish nothing but great things for them. I feel like they wish nothing but great things for me."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Pippen was once very close to the Kardashian bunch, even making appearances on their former Keeping Up with the Kardashians series. But rumors of a falling out first surfaced in July 2020 when the family unfollowed Pippen on Instagram.

"I never give my side of the story. I'm always the kind of friend or whatever that doesn't really give her side of the story," she recently told ET. "[Being on The Real Housewives of Miami] kind of gives me a chance to give my side of the story, so I was really excited about that."

Larsa Pippen, Kim Kardashian Credit: Eric McCandless via Getty

RHOM's long-awaited fourth season has already addressed Pippen's connection to the Kardashian-Jenner family in more ways than one.

In the premiere episode, her costar Adriana de Moura accused her of becoming a "Kim Kardashian look-alike."

"Larsa left Miami, but the minute the Kardashians shunned her out, now she's back in the group and trying to really regain our friendship and trust," the 56-year-old added in a confessional. "So, there's mystery there and I'm curious."

Larsa Pippen and the Kardashians Larsa Pippen and the Kardashians | Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty; AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Elsewhere in the episode, Pippen said that she's doing "great" after the fallout — and her split from Scottie Pippen.

"People thought I wouldn't make it without Scottie. People thought I couldn't make it without some old friends," she said as a photo of her alongside Kardashian, 41, appeared. "I'm great. I just basically want to, like, live my best life, have fun, do whatever I want unapologetically."

Pippen previously addressed her former severed ties to the family on the Hollywood Unlocked podcast, saying that their relationship had entered "a weird, ugly place."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I never thought it would happen. I love them," she said in February. "We had an issue, or issues. We had a falling out, but I'm not gonna be petty or immature. If they come for me then karma's a bitch."

Pippen added that she "didn't feel any type of way" when the Kardashians unfollowed her on Instagram. "I just felt like, do what's best for your family," she said.

"I love you; you and I are best friends; we've been through everything together. I would never do anything to jeopardize our relationship," she continued to say of Kardashian, specifically. "We are like sisters, like family. But if you have to unfollow me to make your home a better place, then do it. ... So, if [her now-ex] Kanye [West] feels he and Kim are better without me, then let them be without me. I'm okay with that."