Larsa Pippen also adamantly denied hooking up with the basketball player after he began dating Khloé Kardashian

Larsa Pippen Says She Dated Tristan Thompson Before She 'Introduced Him' to Khloé Kardashian

Larsa Pippen is claiming that she dated Tristan Thompson prior to his relationship with Khloé Kardashian.

During a new interview on the Hollywood Raw podcast, Pippen said that she dated the NBA player shortly before he began a romance with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star in 2016.

"I was kinda seeing Tristan before Khloé. Before Khloé or any of them knew he existed," said Pippen, whose estranged husband Scottie Pippen filed for divorce that year. (In 2018, after the pair had reconciled, Pippen filed for divorce.) "I was seeing him, I had him come to L.A., I brought him to a party Kim [Kardashian] had. I introduced him to all of them."

Reps for Thompson and Khloé did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Just days after bringing the Cleveland Cavaliers player to Kim's party as her date, Pippen, 46, said he began pursuing Khloé. "Then a week later, or 10 days later, he started seeing Khloé," she explained.

Pippen made it clear there is no love lost between herself and the Good American founder. "Which is fine, I don’t even care. It’s whatever. I’m the type of person that doesn’t chase what’s not for me. I will never chase a man; I will never put a leash on a man. I don’t do that. I feel like, let you be great. If you want to be with other people, go ahead. I’m great by myself."

Pippen also adamantly denied hooking up with Thompson, 29, after he began dating Khloé, 36.

"No! But it's funny how people think it," she said. "I'm the most honest person in the world. Trust me, I would never lie about something like that."

"It's hurtful people think that I hooked up and trying to ruin Khloe's life," she added. "I would never do that. That's not even my personality."In fact, Pippen said she was happy to hear that Khloé and Thompson, who share 2-year-old daughter True, had reconciled their relationship earlier this year.

(The couple called it quits last year after news broke that he allegedly hooked up with their family friend Jordyn Woods. Thompson also allegedly cheated on Khloé in 2018 while she was pregnant with their daughter.)