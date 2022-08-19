Larsa Pippen Admits It's 'Hard' to Date Because She Compares New Partners to Ex Scottie

Larsa Pippen hasn't found what she's looking for.

The Real Housewives of Miami star explained how no one she's dated has lived up to her ex-husband, Scottie Pippen.

In a conversation on Melissa Gorga's On Display podcast, Larsa, 48, gave an update on her dating life — and where she stands with her ex.

"I feel like I am kind of mentally in a place of, like, I was married to a really famous guy that was really cute, that had a good body that was really successful that gave me four gorgeous kids," she said. "So, where the hell are you gonna find a guy that can like, fill in — it doesn't have to be all of those, but like, a few of those boxes."

She added, "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you."

Scottie and Larsa Pippen. Sergi Alexander/Getty

Larsa and Scottie, now 56, first married in 1997. They finalized their divorce in December, three years after filing for the split. The ex-couple shares four children — Scotty Jr., 21, Preston, 20, and Justin, 17, and daughter Sophia, 14.

Of her future relationship goals, Larsa admitted she may have to lower her standards.

"Once I started dating, I'm like — I'm gonna have to come to the realization that I'm not gonna get it all. I had a great run. I had a great relationship. You know, I was married for 23 years."

While Larsa speaks highly of her former marriage to Gorga, 43, she hasn't always been totally positive when it comes to Scotti. During a February episode of RHOM, Larsa said Scottie acts as "The Punisher" when they don't see eye to eye.

She claimed when a disagreement about their home arose, Scottie said Larsa would have to send Sophia to Los Angeles against her wishes. "I was traumatized," Larsa said. "If he doesn't get his way, he punishes me. He's like The Punisher."

Larsa Pippen. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Before their divorce filing in 2016, a pair of audio recordings from Larsa were released, in which she called 911 to report Scottie being "aggressive." At the time, Scottie's lawyer, Roberta G. Stanley, explained the recordings in a statement to PEOPLE.

"Mr. Pippen is aware that some members of the press have obtained 911 recordings recently made by Ms. Pippen. While these recordings speak for themselves, Ms. Pippen did not make any allegations of physical violence by Mr. Pippen," she said.

"Although Mr. and Ms. Pippen both have public personas, their divorce is a private matter. Mr. Pippen requests that the press respect his privacy and that of his family during this time."

The Real Housewives of Miami is streaming now on Peacock.