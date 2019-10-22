Larsa Pippen Responds to Fan Who Called Her a 'Spotlight Seeking Groupie' After KUWTK Drama

Image zoom Larsa Pippen Joe Scarnici/Getty

Larsa Pippen is defending herself against Keeping Up with the Kardashians viewers who aren’t on her side of the drama that was featured in the latest episode.

In a contentious scene from a girls’ trip to Turks and Caicos, Pippen, 45, got into an argument with fellow friend-to-the-Kardashians Sarah Howard, when the latter wanted the group to comfort a woman crying in the bathroom.

“Who cares? It’s not our fault. It’s not our problem,” Pippen says in the episode. “I’m not trying to get to the bathroom and get in someone’s business.”

“Why does it personally offend you that I care that someone is upset in the bathroom?” Howard asks, to which Pippen responds, “You don’t even know the story.”

When clips of the heated exchange made it to Instagram, fans shared their views on Pippen’s apparent lack of empathy.

“Why didn’t she mind her business with Jordyn? Ran to the Hollywoodublocked and TMZ,” one person commented online. “Spotlight seeking groupie.”

In screenshots captured by Hollywood Unblocked, Pippen appears to respond to the antagonizing fan, writing: “Actually babe I’m the one who [tried] to stop the stories by telling my friends what was going down. They also have called me told me things about my situation and that’s what friends do!!! But I’m in another country watching a couple fight all night long like what does that have to do with us. We’re drinking enjoying my friends bday trip. The house I wanting us to go to was my longtime friends house.”

Another commenter took issue with Pippen, writing, “I’m sorry but I’m the caring friend, [if] I see someone crying I’ll be the first to ask them if they are ok.”

Pippen then replied to the user and said, “Right a friend!!! If I knew them I would have. They were arguing all night like I’m not in Turks to counsel anyone I don’t know. And we were all drinking so who knows how the night could have ended.”

Further explaining her actions, on Sunday, Pippen tweeted, “I didn’t mean to be dismissive to Sarah I just didn’t think we should be getting involved in any type of domestic situation when we’re out of the county #KUWTK.”

I didn’t mean to be dismissive to Sarah I just didn’t think we should be getting involved in any type of domestic situation when we’re out of the county #KUWTK — Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) October 21, 2019

I know that @larsapippen is a great friend to Kourt and she has a great heart. Sarah and her are simply different people. But both are good souls #KUWTK — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 21, 2019

Khloé Kardashian, who also attended the girls’ trip, stood up for Pippen and said the mother of four had a “great heart.”

“I know that @larsapippen is a great friend to Kourt and she has a great heart. Sarah and her are simply different people,” Kardashian tweeted. “But both are good souls #KUWTK.”