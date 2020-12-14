The reality star and the Minnesota Timberwolves guard were spotted shopping together in Miami last month

Sparks are continuing to fly between Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley.

On Saturday, the 24-year-old Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard got flirty with Pippen, 46, when he left a message in the comments section of one of the reality star's recent Instagram posts.

Posting a selfie shot to the photo-sharing app, Pippen asked her followers in the caption of the post, "What makes you the happiest?" before Beasley responded and wrote "U" beside a red heart emoji.

Earlier this month, photos of Pippen and Beasley surfaced where the pair were spotted cozying up to each other. In pictures taken on Nov. 23, Pippen was seen shopping, holding hands and linking arms with Beasley as they strolled through a Miami shopping center.

When the images were published, Beasley's wife, Montana Yao, said she had no idea her husband was out with Pippen. "Wow… I don't even know this man…" Yao, who shares a child with the athlete, wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. "This is wild y'all I'm seeing it for the first time just like y'all."

Then, it was also revealed that Beasley left a different flirty comment under one of the reality star's Instagram posts.

On Nov. 16, one week before Pippen and Beasley's public hand-holding, the basketball star wrote, "I just want to take you on a date and treat you like a queen." It was posted in the comments section of a nighttime selfie, which Pippen posted on Oct. 23 and captioned, "I hold back, sometimes I won't."

Pippen shares four children with estranged husband and former NBA star Scottie Pippen: Preston, Justin, Sophia, and Scotty Jr.

Last week, Yao spoke out after her husband's outing with Pippen, where she claimed in an Instagram statement that she and her child "were told to leave our family home 10 days ago" due to the scandal.

"Hey y'all I just wanted to say THANK YOU so much for your tremendous love and support during this time," Yao wrote on Instagram. "Things have been pretty rough, I'm not going to lie."

She continued, "We were told to leave our family home 10 days ago and just like you all I'm pretty confused. There has been no private or public addressing of the situation nor any type of apology. I'm not the type to disclose too much information but I definitely will if or when I feel it is appropriate." (Yao did not specify who directed her to leave the home.)

In her Instagram statement, Yao went on to thank fans for their "kind words of encouragement and love."

"It has really held me up to be strong for not only myself, but more importantly for my son," the model and rapper wrote.