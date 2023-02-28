Larsa Pippen on Realizing Her Feelings for 'Best Friend'–Turned–Boyfriend Marcus Jordan: 'I Was Jealous'

"That kind of sealed the deal," Larsa Pippen tells PEOPLE of the moment she realized she and Marcus Jordan were more than just friends

Published on February 28, 2023 08:06 PM
Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan. Photo: Alexander Tamargo/Getty ; Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Larsa Pippen is revealing the moment she realized that she was more than friends with now-boyfriend Marcus Jordan.

The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, exclusively tells PEOPLE that their relationship turned romantic after she got jealous during a night out with the son of NBA legend Michael Jordan.

"I think it was one night we went out and there was a girl that was there. She was trying to talk to him, and I was getting jealous over it," she recalls. "And it was weird because I'm not really the jealous person, but I was jealous over the situation."

She adds: "And so then, I was thinking maybe I do really like him. That kind of sealed the deal."

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Go Instagram Official, Posing in Front of Michael Jordan Jersey
Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen. Larsa Pippen Instagram

The television personality says the couple "had a great foundation as friends" after meeting through mutual friends at a party in Los Angeles four years ago. The pair have been linked since September and went Instagram official on Valentine's Day.

"I do feel like timing is everything and it started off just getting to know each other and then, here we are," she shares.

Pippen — who finalized her divorce from ex-husband Scottie Pippen in January 2022 — also opened up about the pitfalls of dating before finding her "best friend" Jordan.

"For me, I just could never be open and open to different guys," she explains. "I would find faults in every guy… I had all these quirky things and then low and behold, Marcus drops down from heaven. And I'm like, I like everything about him."

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 13: Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen are seen on February 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by TWIST/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
TWIST/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

While the reality star admits that relationships are "really hard," she says wants to please Jordan.

"I feel like I always joke around and I say, 'Oh my God, if Marcus told me to color my hair green, I'm going to do it,'" she shares. "Just because I feel like I have to make him happy because he makes me so happy."

She adds that she trusts Jordan in a way she never has before. "The thing with me is this, I like to be led [in relationships], but I haven't trusted anyone to lead me until now."

Pippen also says that RHOM fans can expect to see Jordan on the hit Bravo show "a little bit."

"I don't want to put too much pressure on him. I feel like he signed up for me," she explains. "I don't think he signed up for the show, but I do feel like we're together now and if there's events and there's stuff, he would normally go with me, so he'd come there too."

The Real Housewives of Miami is now streaming on Peacock, with new episodes airing Thursdays.

