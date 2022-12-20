Larsa Pippen and Kim Kardashian's Friendship Timeline: Where They Stand Now

After over a decade of close friendship, Kim Kardashian and Larsa Pippen are no longer in each other's inner circle.

The KKW Beauty mogul and the Real Housewives of Miami star have been friends since 2010, when they first grew close while Kardashian was filming Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, which Pippen frequently guest starred on in 2011. Soon, the pair were spotted out together around Miami more regularly, and Pippen was present for many of Kardashian's major milestones, from marriage to motherhood.

However, Kardashian and Pippen seemingly grew apart sometime in 2020, as fans noticed in July that the entire Kardashian-Jenner crew had unfollowed Pippen on Instagram. Pippen later explained that the pair "had an issue" in their relationship.

While Kardashian has not spoken publicly about their falling out, Pippen has shared her side of the story on RHOM, revealing that she thinks their drama was partially caused by Kardashian's deteriorating marriage with Kanye West.

​​"I was best friends with Kim, and I love her and I love Kanye, and I just was the person that was stuck in the middle," she said in a confessional on the show.

From hitting the town in Miami to unfollowing each other on social media, here's a look back at Larsa Pippen and Kim Kardashian's decade-long friendship.

2010: Larsa Pippen appears on Kourtney & Kim Take Miami

Pippen was already pals with Kardashian and her sister Kourtney when she began making regular appearances on season 2 of their KUWTK spinoff, Kourtney & Kim Take Miami. Over the years, she's also made a handful of KUWTK cameos, joining the family for everything from pole dancing classes to tropical getaways.

2010: Larsa Pippen tries to set Kim Kardashian up with Kanye West

In an attempt to play matchmaker, Pippen tried to dissuade Kardashian from her relationship (and eventual infamous 72-day marriage) with NBA star Kris Humphries, hoping to set her up with Kanye West instead.

"[Kim] called me and Scottie [Pippen, Larsa's then-husband] and asked us to set her up with [Humphries] and Scottie said, 'No way.' Scottie was like, 'Nope'… and she did it anyway," Pippen explained on the Hollywood Raw podcast in November 2020.

Pippen added that at some point during Kardashian's engagement, Kanye asked her to set them up. "Kanye saw me at a game and said, 'Hey, I wanna be with [Kim].' And I called her when she was engaged to Kris Humphries and was like, 'You can't marry Kris! You gotta be with Kanye!' Like I was there throughout the whole thing," Pippen explained.

2012: Larsa Pippen and Kim Kardashian spend time together in Miami

The pair grew closer in 2012, stepping out more frequently together with Kourtney and pal Jonathan Cheban for afternoons of retail therapy or nights out on the town. That February, Pippen was photographed picking up Kardashian at the airport in Miami.

February 8, 2014: Larsa Pippen and Kim Kardashian take a pole dancing class together

While the duo have worked out together at times over the years, they decided to switch things up with a pole dancing class back in 2014 at Sheila Kelley's S Factor in L.A. What started out as a fun girls' night alongside Blac Chyna — another former close friend of the Kardashians — soon turned into a hilarious evening when momager Kris Jenner crashed the class and insisted on showing off her moves alongside the girls.

December 4, 2014: Larsa Pippen and Kim Kardashian hit a release party together

For Paper Magazine's Break the Internet release party, Pippen and Kardashian showed how well they complemented each other's style, with Pippen in a white dress and the makeup mogul in a black two-piece set.

September 8, 2016: Larsa Pippen and Kim Kardashian step out in matching looks

Pippen and Kardashian twinned in coordinating looks on a fall day in N.Y.C. in September 2016, donning matching futuristic sunglasses and all-black outfits for the casual occasion.

August 9, 2018: Larsa Pippen and Kim Kardashian hit the town in L.A.

The dynamic duo stole the spotlight when they were photographed going out together in eye-catching outfits in August 2018, with Pippen clad in a black sequin dress with a plunging neckline and Kardashian in a hot pink cutout mini dress.

August 2018: Larsa Pippen and Kim Kardashian vacation together in Miami

Larsa and Kim, Take Miami! The BFFs spent a fun-filled getaway by the beach in August 2018, posing for seaside photo-ops, touring the city on David Grutman's yacht and cruising around town in a neon green Lamborghini.

The bikini-clad pair spent time on the beach, hilariously readjusting their high-cut designs as they prepared for a photoshoot. "Best friends that pick wedgies together stay besties for life! ✨🤑✨," the Skims founder captioned a since-deleted Instagram of herself and Pippen.

A few days later, they returned to the beach for more fun in the sun, where Kardashian shared another round of bikini photos of the dynamic duo. "Wet & Wild," she captioned the since-deleted Instagram of the pair in neon bikinis and sunglasses.

October 6, 2018: Larsa Pippen and Kim Kardashian go camping together

Everyone needs a getaway now and again — including these celebrity moms. When Kardashian decided to take daughter North to experience the great outdoors on a camping trip, the reality star's friends Tracy Romulus and Pippen came along with their daughters, North's pals Ryan and Sophia.

When the trio of moms had difficulty figuring out how to pitch their tent, Kardashian expressed frustration with Pippen in the confessional, calling her "worthless" for not maneuvering a tent pole.

April 16, 2019: Larsa Pippen shuts down rumors that she was flirting with Kim Kardashian's ex Kris Humphries

The reality star was quick to shut down speculation that she was getting too cozy at Coachella with Kardashian's NBA player ex.

Responding to an Instagram post with a headline suggesting Pippen was overly "friendly" and "flirty" with Humphries, she insisted the conversation was brief and focused on her then-husband, basketball star Scottie Pippen.

"The convo lasted all of 3 minutes," she wrote in a comment captured by Comments by Celebs. "He told me he's known Scottie since he was 14 and that he loves him and I said so do I."

June 29, 2019: Kim Kardashian and her sisters attend Larsa Pippen's 45th birthday party

The entire Kardashian-Jenner crew made a rare group appearance to celebrate Pippen's 45th birthday in style at Craig's in West Hollywood. To mark the occasion, Kim and all of her sisters — Kourtney, Khloé, Kylie and Kendall — got glammed up for Pippen's big night.

October 21, 2019: Larsa Pippen wishes Kim Kardashian a happy birthday

While both Pippen and Kardashian have largely scrubbed their Instagrams of former photos of each other, the most recent post which remains on Pippen's account is of her wishing Kardashian a happy 39th birthday.

"Happy bday boo bear!! I love you so much, we've been thru everything together. You're my Bestie for life❤️. The best is yet to come," the model captioned a mirror selfie of the pair.

July 2020: Kim Kardashian unfollows Larsa Pippen on Instagram

In July 2020, rumors that there'd been a falling out between the BFFs went into overdrive when Kardashian didn't make an appearance at Pippen's 46th birthday party on July 8. Soon after, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Kardashian appeared to have unfollowed Pippen on Instagram — and that her sisters Kourtney and Khloé had followed suit.

July 22, 2020: Larsa Pippen addresses Kim Kardashian unfollowing her

Pippen soon broke her silence about Kardashian unfollowing her on Instagram, telling fans that she was focusing on her real life rather than the rumors.

"I Woke up this morning blessed and see that everybody is focused on who I am following and who I am not following on social media," she wrote on Twitter. "I am focused on my children, my new fitness brand Larsapippenfitness, and my relationships in real life."

In another tweet, she added, "Praying that everybody finds peace in their own lives and focus on what brings THEM happiness."

November 9, 2020: Larsa Pippen says Kanye West "had something to do" with her and Kim Kardashian's friendship ending

Speaking out about their fallout for the first time, Pippen suggested that there was no bad blood between her and Kardashian — but rather that the reality star's then-husband was uncomfortable with their closeness.

"I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he, you know, he really didn't trust anyone with Kim," Pippen said on a Hollywood Raw podcast, according to E! News. "So I feel like I was the person that was like, 'Oh, like, don't be so close to her because you're so close to her'… that, you know, that kind of had something to do with it."

November 9, 2020: Larsa Pippen calls Kim Kardashian her "sister" and says she wasn't bothered by their social media drama

During the Hollywood Raw podcast, Pippen shared that she wasn't particularly bothered by Kardashian unfollowing her on Instagram, insisting that she didn't want to be the cause of any tension between her and Kanye.

"If your husband feels, like, threatened by my relationship with you, then I don't want to be that person," Pippen said on the podcast. "I just kind of felt, like, do what's best for your family, you know? Like, I love you. You and I are best friends. We've been through everything together."

She went on, "I would never do anything to, like, you know, jeopardize our relationship. We're like sisters. We're family. But if you have to unfollow me to make your home a better place, then do it, you know?"

February 15, 2021: Larsa Pippen says her friendship with Kim Kardashian fell into a "weird, ugly place"

In a candid and wide-ranging interview with Hollywood Unlocked, Pippen admitted that she "never thought" that her relationship with Kardashian could fall apart.

"I don't know if you call it 'betrayed," she said of the "demise" of their friendship. "Things happened … and our relationship had gotten to a place that was just a weird, ugly place. I never thought it would happen," she said, adding, "I love them."

Pippen continued that she was ready to put the past behind her, and hoped that the Kardashians were on the same page. "We had an issue, or issues. We had a falling out … but I'm not gonna be petty or immature. If they come for me then … karma's a b—."

December 2021: Larsa Pippen is living her "best life" after her fallout from Kim Kardashian

While she didn't directly call out her former friend, Pippen seemingly addressed their fallout in the Real Housewives of Miami season 4 premiere — or at least, the Bravo editors did.

"People thought I wouldn't make it without Scottie [her ex-husband]. People thought I couldn't make it without some old friends," Pippen said as a photo of her and Kardashian flashed onscreen. "I'm great. I just basically want to, like, live my best life, have fun, do whatever I want unapologetically."

December 2021: Larsa Pippen says she and Kim Kardashian are "in a good place"

A year and a half after their friendship fell apart, the pair appeared to have put their past behind them. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Pippen shared that she and her former bestie had moved on from their feud.

"Honestly, Kim and I are in a good place," Pippen told the outlet. "I love them, I love her. I wish nothing but great things for them. I feel like they wish nothing but great things for me."

February 2022: Larsa Pippen says she was "stuck in the middle" of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's relationship

After her RHOM costars began speculating about Pippen's fallout with Kardashian, the mom of four got candid in the confessional, revealing, "I don't even know what happened."​​

"I was best friends with Kim, and I love her and I love Kanye, and I just was the person that was stuck in the middle," she shared. "I took a beating because I was the friend that was basically there and saw everything. And that basically was the demise of our relationship. I knew too much, I was a problem, and so, whatever. That's kind of what happened."

December 14, 2022: Larsa Pippen gives an update on where she stands with Kim Kardashian

During an interview with Access Hollywood, Pippen gave an update on the status of her and Kardashian's current relationship.

"We're cool, we're friends. There's no beef, there's no bad situation," the RHOM star explained. "If I see her out obviously we're going to speak, it's not what people want it to be."

Pippen also addressed a rumor that she "dodged" Kardashian at Miami's Art Basel, saying, "I never saw her at Art Basel so I have no idea what they're talking about."