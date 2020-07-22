Larsa Pippen Is 'Praying That Everybody Finds Peace' amid Rumored Kardashian Rift

"I am focused on my children, my new fitness brand and my relationships," Larsa Pippen said in a statement

Larsa Pippen is speaking out amid rumors that she is at odds with the Kardashian family.

Fans have noticed that Kim Kardashian West and her sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian no longer follow their longtime pal on Instagram. And late Tuesday night, Kim's husband Kanye West wrote "Larsa," with no context, in a tweet that he later deleted.

Larsa, 46, addressed the rumors Wednesday on her Instagram story.

"I woke up this morning blessed and see that everybody is focused on who I am following and who I am not following on social media," the former Real Housewives of Miami star wrote. "I am focused on my children, my new fitness brand Larsapippenfitness, and my relationships in real life."

Larsa shares four children (sons Preston, 18, Justin, 15, and Scotty Jr., 10, and daughter Sophia, 12) with her ex-husband, basketball legend Scottie Pippen.

Larsa concluded her statement by explaining that she is "praying that everybody finds peace in their own lives and focus on what brings THEM happiness."

Larsa has been a longtime friend of the family and frequently made appearances on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. But speculation about a rift between the Kardashians and Larsa was fueled when they did not wish her a happy birthday on July 6 like they have done in the past. Larsa has also deleted all photos of the family from her Instagram account.

Meanwhile, sources tell PEOPLE that Kim and Kanye have been considering getting a divorce. On Wednesday, Kim broke her silence and issued a statement in response to Kanye's alarming tweets this week, which included claims about himself and their personal life.

"As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder," she began. "Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health."

"Living with bi-polar disorder does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas, no matter how big or unobtainable they may feel to some. That is part of his genius and as we have all witnessed, many of his dreams have come true," she wrote. "We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it the most. I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this. Thank you for those who have expressed concern for Kanye's well-being and for your understanding."