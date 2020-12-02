Larsa Pippen and the Minnesota Timberwolves guard were spotted shopping together in Miami last month

Malik Beasley's Wife Says 'This Is Wild' After NBA Star Is Seen Holding Hands with Larsa Pippen

Larsa Pippen was spotted cozying up to NBA player Malik Beasley — and his wife has reacted to the news.

In photos taken on Nov. 23, Pippen, 46, was seen shopping, holding hands and linking arms with Beasley, 24, as they strolled through a Miami shopping center.

When the images surfaced this week, Beasley's wife Montana Yao said she had no idea her husband was out with Pippen.

"Wow… I don't even know this man…" Yao, who shares a child with the Minnesota Timberwolves guard, wrote on her Instagram Story on Tuesday. "This is wild y'all I'm seeing it for the first time just like y'all."

She also seemed to address the situation in two Instagram Story posts earlier in the day. "I've always and will forever remain true to who I am and GOD has never let me down," she wrote. "The truth always comes out one way or another…"

"Appreciate all the love y'all for real," the model and rapper added, thanking her fans for their support.

Reps for Pippen, Beasley and Yao did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Scotty Pippen Jr. — Pippen's son with estranged husband and former NBA star Scottie Pippen — also appeared to react to the news about his mom in a tweet on Tuesday.

"Focused on myself and my goals. I'm not responsible for nobody's actions. All good over here," wrote the 20-year-old, who currently plays basketball for Vanderbilt University.

In addition to his own tweet, Scotty liked several other posts urging him to focus on himself.

Pippen recently made headlines when she said last month that she previously dated another NBA star, Tristan Thompson.

During an interview on the Hollywood Raw podcast, she said that she dated the athlete shortly before he began a romance with Khloé Kardashian, 36, in 2016. Pippen also claimed that she was the one who introduced Thompson, 29, who now shares 2-year-old True with Kardashian, to the famous family.

"I was kinda seeing Tristan before Khloé. Before Khloé or any of them knew he existed," she said. "I was seeing him, I had him come to L.A., I brought him to a party Kim [Kardashian] had. I introduced him to all of them."