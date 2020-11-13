Larsa Pippen shared her diagnosis on social media, but later deleted the post

Larsa Pippen Reveals She Has Coronavirus: 'I've Never Felt Pain Like This'

Larsa Pippen has the novel coronavirus, PEOPLE confirms.

Larsa, 46, shared her COVID-19 diagnosis on her Instagram Stories Friday, but later deleted the post, which showed a photo of her legs.

“I’ve been battling Covid for a week,” the former Real Housewives of Miami star wrote alongside the photo. “It’s no joke I’ve never felt pain like this!”

Larsa has been posting updates on her social media throughout the past week, but did not mention that she had the virus until Friday.

On Thursday, she shared a photo with an inspirational message, reading, “Pray, then let it go. Don’t try and manipulate or force the outcome. Just trust God to open the right time. Amen."

Larsa made headlines earlier this week for claiming that she dated Tristan Thompson prior to his relationship with Khloé Kardashian.

During an interview on the Hollywood Raw podcast, Larsa said that she dated the NBA player shortly before he began a romance with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star in 2016.

"I was kinda seeing Tristan before Khloé. Before Khloé or any of them knew he existed," said Larsa, whose estranged husband Scottie Pippen filed for divorce that year. (In 2018, after the pair had reconciled, Scottie, 55, filed for divorce.) "I was seeing him, I had him come to L.A., I brought him to a party Kim [Kardashian] had. I introduced him to all of them."

Just days after bringing the Cleveland Cavaliers player to Kim's party as her date, Larsa said he began pursuing Khloé, 36. "Then a week later, or 10 days later, he started seeing Khloé," she explained.

Pippen also adamantly denied hooking up with Thompson, 29, after he began dating Khloé.

"No! But it's funny how people think it," she said. "I'm the most honest person in the world. Trust me, I would never lie about something like that."

"It's hurtful people think that I hooked up and trying to ruin Khloé's life," she added. "I would never do that. That's not even my personality."