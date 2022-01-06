The former couple wed in 1997 and share four children

Larsa Pippen Finalizes Divorce from Former NBA Star Scottie Pippen More Than 3 Years After Split

Larsa Pippen has finalized her divorce from Scottie Pippen more than three years after her initial filing.

The Real Housewives of Miami alum's attorney David Glass confirmed the news to PEOPLE on Thursday.

"I can confirm that Scottie and Larsa Pippen are now divorced, and that the divorce was finalized on December 15, 2021," said Glass. "All issues were resolved amicably. The parties are now focusing successfully coparenting their remaining minor children."

Larsa and Scottie wed in 1997 and share four children – sons Scotty Jr., 21, Preston, 20, and Justin, 17, and daughter Sophia, 14.

Scottie filed for divorce in October 2016 after 19 years of marriage, as PEOPLE previously reported. A rep for Larsa told E! News that the reality star had also filed to dissolve the marriage.

The filing came shortly after a pair of voice recordings of Larsa calling police and alleging her husband was being verbally aggressive towards her. Fort Lauderdale police previously told PEOPLE that they had been called to the couple's home twice in a single week that October.

"Although they are no longer to be married, Larsa remains hopeful that she and Scottie will always do what is best for their 4 beautiful children and jointly raise them with love and respect," Larsa's rep told E! News at the time.

"This is a very difficult time for Mr. Pippen," said Scottie's attorney Roberta G. Stanley. "He is hopeful that the divorce will be swift and amicable."

In February 2017, a source told PEOPLE that Larsa and Scottie were "working on their relationship" and "trying to find a common ground" after not seeing eye to eye.