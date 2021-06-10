Larsa Pippen Filming for Real Housewives of Miami Reboot at Peacock

Larsa Pippen was part of the original Real Housewives of Miami cast before it was canceled in 2013

Larsa Pippen is returning to The Real Housewives of Miami.

The reality star is currently filming for the RHOM reboot, which is in development at Peacock, a rep for the star confirms to PEOPLE. Peacock has not responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The series, which was the seventh iteration of the Real Housewives franchise, originally ran from 2011 to 2013 and is just one of two installments to ever be canceled. (The Real Housewives of D.C. ended after one season in 2010.)

The original show followed the friendships and lives of Pippen, Lea Black, Adriana de Moura, Alexia Echevarria, Marysol Patton, Lisa Hochstein, Cristy Rice, Joanna Krupa, Ana Quincoces and Karent Sierra.

The reboot, first announced in February, will be executive produced by Bravo's Andy Cohen -like the rest of the Housewives franchise -though no additional casting decisions have been announced.

Real Housewives of Miami Credit: Tommy Garcia/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

One week after the announcement, Black, 65, made an appearance on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live, where she shot down reports that she declined an offer to return to the show - but said she hasn't officially signed on, either.

"I haven't told anyone that I am interested or not interested," she said. "I haven't commented to anybody."

"They are trying to get a cast together," Black continued. "I haven't said anything to anybody because it's not my place."

RELATED VIDEO: Larsa Pippen Claims Malik Beasley Was Separated When They Met: 'And That's a Fact'

Pippen, meanwhile, has been embroiled in her own public drama recently, over her relationship with NBA star Malik Beasley.

Last month, Beasley issued a public apology to his estranged wife Montana Yao over his previous relationship with Pippen, 46, while he and Yao were still legally married. Beasley, 24, and Pippen were first spotted spending time together last fall but have since split.

Never miss a story - sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Yao filed for divorce from Beasley in December and claimed she and her son were kicked out of her home and that Beasley cheated on her with Pippen.

Addressing his apology on her Instagram Story at the time, Yao said that she and the couple's son Makai, 2, "appreciate Malik's apology" but later slammed Pippen.