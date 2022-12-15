Larsa Pippen's Dating History: From Scottie Pippen to Malik Beasley

Larsa Pippen is single and ready to mingle.

When The Real Housewives of Miami premiered in 2011, viewers were introduced to Larsa as the wife of NBA star Scottie Pippen and the mother of their four children. When the show returned in 2021 after an eight-year hiatus, fans checked in with a new Larsa, who was enjoying the single life and shopping for her own lavish Miami home.

Larsa filed for divorce from Scottie (for the second time) in 2018 and their divorce was finalized in December 2021. In the years since their split, Larsa has been linked to a few different men — many of whom are also basketball players.

However, the reality star has been open about the difficulties of dating following the end of her 20-plus-year marriage.

"I feel like I am kind of mentally in a place of, like, I was married to a really famous guy that was really cute, that had a good body, that was really successful, that gave me four gorgeous kids. So, where the hell are you gonna find a guy that can, like, fill in — it doesn't have to be all of those, but like, a few of those boxes," Larsa explained during an August 2022 appearance on Melissa Gorga's On Display podcast.

She continued, "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you … Once I started dating, I'm like — I'm gonna have to come to the realization that I'm not gonna get it all. I had a great run. I had a great relationship. You know, I was married for 23 years."

Scottie Pippen

Phillip Faraone/Getty

Larsa married Scottie in 1997 when she was 23 years old and he was 32. At the time, Scottie was at the height of his basketball career — he won his fifth NBA title with the Chicago Bulls that same year.

During their marriage, Larsa and Scottie welcomed four children together: Scotty Jr., Preston, Justin and Sophia. Scottie also has four more children from other relationships.

In 2016, Scottie and Larsa filed for divorce, but they later reconciled. The following year, they were spotted out together in Los Angeles and a source told PEOPLE, "They are working on their relationship. I think they were always trying to find a common ground. For a while, they didn't see eye to eye, but they've been married for 20 years, they have four kids."

However, a year later, Larsa filed for divorce again citing "irreconcilable differences." This time, the separation was for good. In December 2021, their divorce was finalized. "All issues were resolved amicably," Larsa's attorney told PEOPLE. "The parties are now focusing on successfully co-parenting their remaining minor children."

In the Real Housewives of Miami season 4 premiere, Larsa opened up about the end of her marriage and her decision to sell the home the couple lived in together with their kids.

"Now that I'm single, I feel like I look better than ever," she said. "So my vibe is very Miami. It's sexy, it's fun and I feel really independent. And for me, independence was really important but it's not the same being in the home without Scottie." She continued, "We built this house. Like, we built it for our kids. It's, like, the best location. I have a private beach. But I feel like it's a new chapter, a new day and we need to sell it."

Future

Sergi Alexander/Getty ; Prince Williams/WireImage

Around the time of Larsa's first separation from Scottie, she briefly dated rapper Future. She opened up about their romance on Hollywood Unlocked in February 2021.

"I was in a point in my life when I was really sad," Larsa said. "I was dealing with, 'Do I move on, do I not, are my kids going to be okay?' It was a lot of guilt that I felt and he was the guy that was there to see me go through it and he was the guy that I would talk to when I was kinda, like, dealing with things. He just gave me confidence when I was feeling in a dark place."

The reality star continued, "Did I want to spend the rest of my life with him? I don't think so. People serve a purpose in your life. It doesn't have to be your forever. Everyone has a time and a reason for being in your life … It was never that serious. It was not like people think it was."

Of the seriousness of their brief relationship, Larsa said, "People made more of it than it was."

Tristan Thompson

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty ; David Livingston/Getty

Also during the time of her first separation, Larsa had a brief fling with NBA player Tristan Thompson prior to his relationship with Khloé Kardashian.

"I was kinda seeing Tristan before Khloé. Before Khloé or any of them knew he existed," Larsa told the Hollywood Raw podcast in November 2020. "I was seeing him, I had him come to L.A., I brought him to a party Kim [Kardashian] had. I introduced him to all of them."

Larsa alleged that Thompson began dating Kardashian very soon after. "Then a week later, or maybe 10 days later, he started seeing Khloé," she explained. "Which is fine, I don't even care. It's whatever. I'm the type of person that doesn't chase what's not for me. I will never chase a man. I will never put a leash on a man. I don't do that. I feel like, let you be great. If you want to be with other people, go ahead. I'm great by myself."

The reality star also denied that she had any involvement with Thompson after he began dating the Good American founder. "It's hurtful people think that I hooked up and trying to ruin Khloé's life," she added. "I would never do that. That's not even my personality."

Malik Beasley

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE

In late 2020, Larsa began a short-lived but drama-filled relationship with former Utah Jazz player Malik Beasley. In November 2020, Larsa and Beasley were photographed holding hands while shopping together. Beasley's wife, Montana Yao, said she was shocked to see the photos, writing on Instagram, "Wow … I don't even know this man." She added, "This is wild y'all I'm seeing it for the first time just like y'all."

The following month, Larsa tweeted that Beasley was separated when she started seeing him, however, Yao responded and alleged that that was false.

During her interview with Hollywood Unlocked, Larsa once again defended her relationship with Beasley.

"We had spoken about it. It wasn't a secret. I know a lot of people that are married and exiting. I've played that part. So for me, if you're not being shady and you're telling me all your stuff, I'm going to believe you," she said of Beasley. "They had issues before. It had nothing to do with me, so I wasn't thinking anything about it. If you spent a minute Googling their situation, it wasn't the ideal situation way before me."

Larsa and Beasley split four months after they started dating, her rep confirmed to PEOPLE in April 2021. A source said, "They're friends and still in communication but are not together. Distance played a role in the breakup."

Marcus Jordan

Alexander Tamargo/Getty ; Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Most recently, there were rumors that Larsa was dating Marcus Jordan, the son of basketball legend Michael Jordan, who played with Pippen on the Bulls for years. Marcus played basketball during his time at the University of Central Florida. He now owns a sneaker and apparel store called Trophy Room.

Larsa and Marcus were seen having lunch together in Miami in September 2022. Not long after, they were spotted together at the Rolling Loud music festival, as seen in photos obtained by Page Six. In December, Marcus accompanied Larsa to the Real Housewives of Miami season 5 premiere party, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

However, Larsa claimed she and Marcus are just friends while speaking to PEOPLE in October 2022. "We're friends," she said. "We've been friends for a few years and that's really what it is. We're friends."