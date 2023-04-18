Larsa Pippen Is 'Crazy in Love' with Marcus Jordan — but 1 'RHOM' Costar Says It's 'Too Early' for Marriage Talk

Even though Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are "super into each other," the influencer's Real Housewives of Miami costar Alexia Nepola still believes it's too soon for the couple to discuss marriage

Published on April 18, 2023 03:41 PM
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Go Instagram Official, Posing in Front of Michael Jordan Jersey
Photo: Larsa Pippen Instagram

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are going strong.

On Monday, Larsa's Real Housewives of Miami costar Alexia Nepola shared that the pair "are great together."

"They're super into each other and are enjoying each other so much," the 55-year-old reality star told E! News.

However, Nepola stopped short at saying the couple — who became Instagram-official in January — are ready to walk down the aisle.

"I feel like it's too early in their relationship to talk marriage," she explained. "But everything is possible when you're crazy in love."

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 20022 -- Pictured: (l-r) Marysol Patton, Alexia Nepola -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)
Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty

Fellow RHOM star Marysol Patton also gave her seal of approval to Larsa's beau, sharing, "He's a Capricorn like me, I love him!"

"He's a doll, and he treats Larsa really well," she told E! "She's very happy and he's a very polite, awesome, good-looking guy. I think they're a great couple and I hope they last forever."

Larsa, 48, and Marcus, 32, were first spotted together at Zuma in Miami in September, though Larsa insisted to PEOPLE at BravoCon 2022 in October that the two were "just friends."

Larsa Pippen; Marcus Jordan
Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images; Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

After months of speculation, a source confirmed to PEOPLE in January that the pair were officially "happy and dating."

A second insider elaborated more on the status of their relationship, telling PEOPLE: "It is still casual and they're having fun," they said. "She's trying her best to keep it quiet and not make a big deal out of it. They see each other at least a few times a week."

In February, the OnlyFans influencer opened up to PEOPLE about the moment she realized that she was more than friends with Marcus.

"I think it was one night we went out and there was a girl that was there. She was trying to talk to him, and I was getting jealous over it," she recalled. "And it was weird because I'm not really the jealous person, but I was jealous over the situation."

"And so then, I was thinking maybe I do really like him," she added. "That kind of sealed the deal."

RELATED VIDEO: Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Go Instagram-Official, Posing in Front of Michael Jordan Jersey

The following month, Larsa spoke at the RHOM reunion about whether she will take on the Jordan name if she and Marcus get married.

"I would definitely change my last name for whomever I married, that's for sure," Larsa shared.

The Real Housewives of Miami can be streamed in full on Peacock.

