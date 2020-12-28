Larsa Pippen Claims Malik Beasley Was Separated When They Met: 'And That's a Fact'

Larsa Pippen is defending her relationship with NBA player Malik Beasley.

On Sunday, Pippen, 46, shared a series of tweets claiming that Beasley, 24, had been separated from his estranged wife, Montana Yao, when she was first spotted on a date with him in late November.

"I’ve been separated going thru a divorce for over 2 years and I’ve been linked to a few guys my entire life so don’t sit here and paint a picture of me that isn’t true," she shared in a first tweet, referring to her ongoing divorce from NBA legend Scottie Pippen. (The former couple wed in 1997 and share four children together: Preston, Justin, Sophia, and Scotty Jr.)

Larsa then went on to add, "Malik and his ex were separated before I ever met him that’s a fact."

However, Yao was quick to respond and shut down this claim. "This is 100% false. Continue to speak on my name and my relationship and we’re going to have issues," the model wrote on Twitter. "Receipts don’t lie. Let’s not go there. I think you’ve embarrassed yourself enough already."

Beasley and Larsa were first spotted cozying up to each other in photos taken on Nov. 23 at a shopping center in Miami.

When the images were published the following week, Yao, who shares a son with The Minnesota Timberwolves player, said she had no idea her husband was out with Larsa at the time. "Wow… I don't even know this man…" she wrote on her Instagram Story on Dec. 1. "This is wild y'all I'm seeing it for the first time just like y'all."

On Dec. 2, the day after Yao responded to the scandal, Larsa wrote on her Instagram Story: "Don't always trust what you see on social media. Even salt looks like sugar."

A little over a week later, Yao filed for divorce and claimed in an Instagram statement that she and her child "were told to leave our family home 10 days ago" due to the scandal.

"Hey y'all I just wanted to say THANK YOU so much for your tremendous love and support during this time," Yao wrote on Wednesday. "Things have been pretty rough, I'm not going to lie."

She continued, "We were told to leave our family home 10 days ago and just like you all I'm pretty confused. There has been no private or public addressing of the situation nor any type of apology. I'm not the type to disclose too much information but I definitely will if or when I feel it is appropriate."

In her Instagram statement, Yao went on to thank fans for their "kind words of encouragement and love." "It has really held me up to be strong for not only myself, but more importantly for my son," she wrote.

"Thank you to all the strong women and mother's [sic] who have shared similar stories. Also, thank you to all the men out there who have sent me support and understanding. I'm focusing on healing myself and becoming the best mother I can at this time. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I'll be back soon," she concluded, signing off with "XO — Montana."

Beasley has not commented on the relationship, but it was reported that he left a flirty comment under one of Larsa's Instagram posts on Nov. 16, one week before their outing.