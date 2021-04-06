The former couple were first linked in November 2020 amid Malik Beasley’s marriage to Montana Yao

It's over for Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley.

The former Real Housewives of Miami star, 46, and the Minnesota Timberwolves player, 24, have called it quits, Pippen's rep confirms to PEOPLE.

"They're friends and still in communication but are not together," a source tells PEOPLE. "Distance played a role in the breakup."

Pippen and Beasley were first linked in November 2020, when they were spotted holding hands while visiting a Miami shopping center. At the time of their fall sighting, the NBA star was still legally married to Montana Yao. The estranged duo met in 2018 and got married last March.

Larsa Pippen, Malik Beasley Image zoom Larsa Pippen, Malik Beasley | Credit: Ari Perilstein/Getty; David Sherman/NBAE via Getty

On the day the PDA-filled pics surfaced in December, Yao, 23, wrote on her Instagram Story: "Wow… I don't even know this man. This is wild y'all I'm seeing it for the first time just like y'all."

Pippen then appeared to address the controversy by sharing a quote to her Instagram Story that read, "Don't always trust what you see on social media." It continued: "Even salt looks like sugar."

Yao, who shares son Makai with the athlete, filed for divorce from Beasley shortly after the scandal broke. She then claimed that her estranged husband told her and the pair's child "to leave our family home."

Earlier this year, Pippen said that Beasley was separated from Yao by the time they started dating.

"We had spoken about it. It wasn't a secret. I know a lot of people that are married and exiting," Pippen said on Hollywood Unlocked. "I've played that part. So for me, if you're not being shady and you're telling me all your stuff, I'm going to believe you."

The former Bravo star was previously married to NBA legend Scottie Pippen from 1997 until 2015, when they initially split. Though they reconciled in 2017, they parted ways for good the following year as Larsa filed for divorce.