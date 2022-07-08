Storch appeared in more than 200 film and television projects over the course of his career, which spanned from 1951 to 2010

F Troop and The Great Race Actor Larry Storch Dead at 99: 'He Loved Each and Every One of You'

Larry Storch of "F-Troop" attends day 2 of the Chiller Theater Expo at Sheraton Parsippany Hotel on April 25, 2015 in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Larry Storch of "F-Troop" attends day 2 of the Chiller Theater Expo at Sheraton Parsippany Hotel on April 25, 2015 in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Veteran comic Larry Storch has died at the age of 99.

Storch's loved ones confirmed the F Troop actor died via a Facebook post on Friday morning.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share with you the news our beloved Larry passed away in his sleep overnight," a post on his official page read. "We are shocked and at a loss for words at the moment."

The poster added a message to friends and fans. "Please remember he loved each and every one of you and wouldn't want you to cry over his passing. He is reunited with his wife Norma and his beloved F Troop cast and so many friends and family."

An official cause of death was not immediately revealed.

UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 08: F TROOP - "The Singing Mountie" - Season Two - 9/8/66, A mountie (guest star Paul Lynde as Sgt. Ramsden, left) arrived at Fort Courage to question Parmenter (Ken Berry), Agarn (Larry Storch, second from right) and O'Rourke (Forrest Tucker) about the whereabouts of Agarn's look-alike French-Canadian cousin. Credit: ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty

In an additional comment, the poster added, "We are grateful Larry made it to his half birthday."

Storch appeared in more than 200 film and television projects during his acting career. His first film The Prince Who Was a Thief was released in 1951. Storch's final appeared was in an episode of the 2010 TV series Medium Rare as Willie.

Some of his best-known roles include Texas Jack in 1965 film The Great Race, Glenn Purcell in 1974 film Airport 1975 and Scoutmaster in 1980 release Without Warning. He was widely beloved for playing Corporal Randolph Agarn in sitcom F Troop, which aired on ABC from 1965 to 1967.

F TROOP - Gallery - Season One - 9/14/65, Larry Storch (Cpl. Agarn) Credit: ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty