F Troop and The Great Race Actor Larry Storch Dead at 99: 'He Loved Each and Every One of You'
Veteran comic Larry Storch has died at the age of 99.
"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share with you the news our beloved Larry passed away in his sleep overnight," a post on his official page read. "We are shocked and at a loss for words at the moment."
The poster added a message to friends and fans. "Please remember he loved each and every one of you and wouldn't want you to cry over his passing. He is reunited with his wife Norma and his beloved F Troop cast and so many friends and family."
An official cause of death was not immediately revealed.
In an additional comment, the poster added, "We are grateful Larry made it to his half birthday."
Storch appeared in more than 200 film and television projects during his acting career. His first film The Prince Who Was a Thief was released in 1951. Storch's final appeared was in an episode of the 2010 TV series Medium Rare as Willie.
Some of his best-known roles include Texas Jack in 1965 film The Great Race, Glenn Purcell in 1974 film Airport 1975 and Scoutmaster in 1980 release Without Warning. He was widely beloved for playing Corporal Randolph Agarn in sitcom F Troop, which aired on ABC from 1965 to 1967.
Storch leaves behind daughter Candace Herman, 75. His wife, Norma Storch, died in 2003. They were married in 1961. Norma had another daughter, June Cross, before her marriage to Storch. Because her child's father was Black, she gave the child up to be raised by a Black family. Norma's decision and relationship with Cross were the subject of the 1996 documentary Secret Daughter, which Cross created with PBS's Frontline.