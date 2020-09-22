Larry King's Estranged Wife Shawn Southwick Requests $33K in Monthly Spousal Support amid Divorce

According to court documents, Shawn Southwick King claims she became "financially dependent" on her TV host husband after agreeing to become a stay-at-home mom

Shawn Southwick King is requesting financial spousal support from estranged husband Larry King, nearly one year after he filed for divorce.

According to court documents filed on Friday at a Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County obtained by PEOPLE, Southwick King, 60, asked for a minimum of $33,100 per month in temporary spousal support from the 86-year-old former talk show host. She also asked for retroactive payments for every month since he filed for divorce.

King filed for divorce from Southwick King, his seventh wife, on Aug. 20, 2019, after almost 22 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences and listing the date of separation as June 6, 2019. The pair got married on Sept. 5, 1997, and share two sons, Cannon, 20, and Chance, 21.

Southwick King, a singer and actress, said in the court filing that she put her career on hold at the start of their marriage after the couple agreed she "would focus on being an at-home mother" and "become a homemaker and focus on raising their children as opposed to working."

"Now that the parties are in the process of dissolving their 22-year marriage, [Southwick King] is financially dependent on [King] at this stage of her life, due to the parties’ agreement that she would care for and raise their sons instead of pursuing her acting and singing career," the documents read. "[Southwick King] seeks temporary spousal support from [King] to meet and pay her living expenses."

Reps for King did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment while Southwick King had no comment.

In September 2019, Southwick King said she was "blindsided" by the divorce, telling DailyMailTV through tears at the time: “I was crushed, I had no idea that this was coming, it hurt yeah. I was totally blindsided.”

King — who suffered a near-fatal stroke last May — opened up to PEOPLE in February about the divorce, saying: “I’m sorry about the marriage. I’ll always care for my wife. But it just hit a point where we didn’t get along.”

When King wed Southwick King in 1997, he had already been divorced seven times. (Two divorces were from the same woman, whom he married twice.)

“I got married a lot,” he acknowledged. “But in my head, I’m not a marrying guy. When I grew up, nobody lived together. If you fell in love, you got married. And so I married the ones that I loved. But what I loved at 20 is not what I loved at 30, and what I loved at 30 is not what I loved at 40.”

“I never cheated on my wives,” said King. (Southwick King has also denied cheating rumors.) The television host added: “My career always came first. I used to say if CNN called with an emergency and my wife called with an emergency, I’d call CNN back first.”

Discussing what led to his separation from Southwick King, he said, “We had a big age difference and that eventually takes its toll.”