Larry King's Sons Speak Out About Divorce from Their Mom Shawn: 'We'll Always Be Family'

Larry King‘s sons are speaking out following his divorce filing from seventh wife Shawn Southwick King.

After Larry filed for divorce from Shawn following nearly 22 years of marriage, the couple’s two sons, Cannon and Chance, are supporting both of their parents.

In two separate statements shared to their respective Instagram accounts, the young men addressed Larry and Shawn’s breakup.

“I love my parents SO, SO much. They have had a great influence on my life and I’m so thankful for each of them. We will always be family no matter what,” Cannon, 19, began his lengthy statement, which was posted alongside multiple family photos.



“They both deserve to be happy and that is my biggest wish. Happiness will definitely come. They are both so wonderful in so many ways, happy times are ahead,” he continued.

Cannon revealed that although he battles anxiety, he has learned that he is “stronger than any anxiety” and ultimately knows he cannot control what people say about him or his family.

“Not many people at all know what I go through personally. Anxiety has played a huge role in my life for a while now… It continues to try and break me down. I’ve learned though, that I am in control of what I can control. I also know that I’m stronger than any anxiety I might be diagnosed with. I have no control about what someone says in the media about me,” he continued. “I CAN say that what was said about my ‘begging/urging my dad to do something’ is completely false. It hurts my heart to think that anyone might think that about me or my brother.”

Cannon said that all he wants for his parents “is eternal happiness for each of them. They both deserve it.“

“Mom, you continue to show me how to be a strong, diligent, and faithful young man! I love you with all my heart. Dad, you are SO strong and you also continue to teach me how to grow and become the man I know I can become,” said Cannon. “Everyone makes mistakes. Doing our best to FORGIVE can and WILL resolve so much tension in any situation.”

He concluded: “I love you so much Mom and Dad. No matter what happens moving forward, you’ll ALWAYS be my kind, compassionate, amazing parents.”

One day later, Chance, 20, released a shorter statement to his account, which was accompanied by a family photo.

“I love my family very much and want what’s best for both of my parents,” he said after disputing multiple “false” articles.

He then went on to “set the record straight.”

“My mother never tried to steal my inheritance or my brothers,” he stated, and concluded: “I want what any son wants for his family; health, happiness and peace.”

According to court documents, Larry, 85, filed to legally end his marriage on Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court. He cited irreconcilable differences, and the date of separation is listed as June 6, 2019.

The Kings’ marriage was a rocky one: Sources confirmed to PEOPLE in 2016 that the broadcast icon was distraught about an alleged yearlong affair his wife had been having.

“It’s true, and Larry is completely embarrassed and anguished by all of this,” one source close to the situation told PEOPLE of the alleged infidelity. “He doesn’t know what to do.”

Another insider claimed to PEOPLE that Shawn, a former singer and TV host, told her alleged lover that her marriage to Larry was over.

But Larry and Shawn, 59, denied any reports of cheating in an interview with Home & Family in August 2016.

“You said an interesting word, ‘rumor.’ I’ve been in the business — next May, it’ll be 60 years — and I’ve dealt with rumors a long time,” he said. “Interviewed people involved with rumors. Rumors are what they are — they’re rumors. And I tell you the truth, I don’t pay any attention to them.”

Added Shawn: “Last week, there was a rumor going around about Larry and a speech he made in Kiev. This week, I’m the latest pinup girl. You just have to develop a shell around yourself and not get hard on the inside, and stick together.”

Following Larry’s filing, a source close to the television personality told PEOPLE that their divorce was “a long time coming,” especially after Larry’s recent health scare.

“Larry was close to dying and it really shook him,” the source said. “He realized that he hadn’t been happy for a long time.”

In April, Larry suffered angina and he underwent angioplasty. At the time, the CNN host, 85, also had stents inserted to reopen the previous bypass from a heart attack he suffered in 1987.

“They fought and argued all the time,” the source continued. “But also it’s about protecting his kids. Shawn and Larry had essentially been separated for a decade. They sleep in separate bedrooms.”

“Larry is no saint, but he was tired of all the drama,” the source added, confirming that previous reports of Shawn’s alleged affair were true. “This was a long time coming. The marriage has been over.”

Shawn did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.