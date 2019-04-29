Larry King in 'Good Spirits' After Undergoing Angioplasty, Doctors Expect a 'Full Recovery'

Larry King is on the mend after experiencing a medical scare last week, PEOPLE can confirm.

“He is okay right now,” a source says.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A second source tells PEOPLE King is “doing well” and suffered an angina, which mimics a heart attack.

“He had an episode with his heart over the weekend and he had an artery opened up and some stents put in,” says the source. “But he’s remarkably strong. His doctors even say they don’t know how he bounces back from everything so quickly.”

According to the source, King was scheduled to go in for an angiogram last Thursday. When the pain became too strong, he went to the hospital early.

“If there’s a blockage or collapsed artery, they have a surgery room next door where they do an angioplasty, which is what happened,” says the source.

The 85-year-old television legend was placed in the cardiac intensive care unit and is expected to be released Monday.

TMZ was the first to report the news.

A rep for King confirms the news to PEOPLE in a statement: “On the morning of Thursday, April 23, Larry King was scheduled for an angioplasty. Before his scheduled procedure, he experienced angina and went to the hospital early to be examined. His doctor successfully performed the angioplasty and inserted stents to reopen the previous bypass from 1987. He has been recuperating in the hospital and is scheduled to be released soon. His doctors expect him to make a full recovery. To be clear, and contrary to published reports, his doctors say he did not have a heart attack and he did not go into cardiac arrest.”

“Larry is in good spirits and thanks everyone for their concern,” continues the statement. “He’s expected to be back to work on his shows, Larry King Now and PoliticKING with Larry King soon.”

RELATED: Larry King, 83, Reveals Secret Lung Cancer Surgery: ‘I Was Lucky’

King previously suffered a heart attack in 1987.

And in 2017, King revealed he had been diagnosed with stage 1 lung cancer after getting an X-ray during a routine annual physical exam.

“I didn’t have any pain, but when they took a chest x-ray the doctor said, ‘There’s a little cloud here…,’ ”he previously told PEOPLE.

A CAT scan and PET scan followed, and his cancer diagnosis was confirmed.

“They said I was lucky and smart to get annual chest X-rays because lung cancer doesn’t give you any signs until it’s in late stages,” King said. “And by then it’s too late.”

King underwent surgery to have the malignant mass removed.

“They went in through my ribs with a tiny camera and snipped it out,” he said. “I only had a little pain and some shortness of breath but once my speech is back full — and that took about a week — I went right back to work.”

King was also diagnosed with prostate cancer in 1999.