"Losing them feels so out of order," Larry King said of his son Andy, 65, and 51-year-old daughter Chaia

Larry King Mourns Deaths of Son Andy and Daughter Chaia: 'No Parent Should Have to Bury a Child'

Larry King is grieving his two children's deaths.

On Saturday, King, 86, spoke out about his son Andy and daughter Chaia, who died within 23 days apart of each other. Andy was 65 and Chaia was 51.

Andy died suddenly last week and Chaia died of lung cancer, a source told PEOPLE.

"It is with sadness and a father's broken heart that I confirm the recent loss of two of my children, Andy King, and Chaia King. Both of them were good and kind souls and they will be greatly missed," King wrote on Facebook.

"Andy passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack on July 28th, and Chaia passed on August 20th, only a short time after having been diagnosed with lung cancer," the Larry King Now host said.

"Losing them feels so out of order. No parent should have to bury a child," King continued. "My family and I thank you for your outpouring of kind sentiments and well wishes. In this moment, we need a little time and privacy to heal. I thank you for respecting that."

King shared daughter Chaia with his ex-wife Alene Akins. He adopted Andy, Akins' son, from a previous relationship, after the two got married in 1961. They split in 1963 and got back together in 1967, only to divorce again in 1972.

The star is also father to son Larry King Jr., with ex-wife Annette Kaye, and sons Cannon and Chance King with ex-wife Shawn King.

The deaths of Andy and Chaia come after King suffered a near-fatal stroke in May.