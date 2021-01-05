The talk show host was admitted to the intensive care unit on New Year's Eve

Larry King Is Moved Out of the ICU After Being Hospitalized in Los Angeles with Coronavirus

Larry King, who was hospitalized with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) last week, has been moved out of the intensive care unit.

King, 87, remains in a hospital in Los Angeles but is breathing on his own, David Theall, a spokesperson for King's production company Ora Media told the Associated Press on Monday.

The TV icon was first admitted to the ICU on New Year's Eve and was previously receiving oxygen, Theall said.

King has also had the opportunity to have a video phone call with his three sons Larry Jr., Cannon, and Chance, the spokesperson told the AP.

The rep did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

PEOPLE reported on Saturday that King was in the hospital with the contagious respiratory virus after being ill for 10 days.

Image zoom Larry King | Credit: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

King has experienced numerous health scares over his life, including a near-fatal stroke in May 2019 that occurred just weeks after undergoing heart surgery. He also survived a heart attack in 1987 and has overcome prostate and lung cancer.

In February of last year, King told PEOPLE that all of those experiences left him with "less of a fear of dying now."

"I’m 86 and it is what it is. I just want to keep working until the end. I’d like to die at work — I’ll retire right there!" he said at the time.

King is also no stranger to tragedy.

Last year, the Larry King Live host lost two of his children within weeks of each other: Andy, 65, to a heart attack and Chaia, 51, to lung cancer.

King shared daughter Chaia with his ex-wife Alene Akins. He adopted Andy, Akins' son after the two got married in 1961. They split in 1963 and got back together in 1967, only to divorce again in 1972. The star is also father to son Larry Jr., with ex-wife Annette Kaye, and Cannon and Chance with estranged wife Shawn King.

"I’m very proud of what I do," King added to PEOPLE last February. "And I’m a good father — nothing beats parenthood. There’s an element of pinching myself every day. Look at what I’ve come through. All in all if you look at it, I’ve had a blessed life."