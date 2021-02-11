Larry King's Handwritten Will Splits His $2 Million Estate Among His Children

Larry King wanted to make sure his children would be taken care of after his death.

In a handwritten will obtained by PEOPLE, King requested that his estate be split equally among his five children: sons Larry King Jr., 59, Cannon, 20, and Chance, 21, as well as late son Andy and late daughter Chaia.

"This is my Last Will & Testament," the document stated. "It should replace all previous writings. In the event of my death, any day after the above date I want 100% [placed above illegible cross-out] of my funds to be divided equally among my children Andy, Chaia, Larry Jr., Chance & Cannon."

The will was also written less than a year before his children Andy and Chaia died within 23 days apart from each other in the summer of 2020.

Image zoom Larry King with his children and ex-wife Shawn Southwick | Credit: Jemal Countess/WireImage

According to the documents, King's estate is worth $2 million. Larry Jr. also requested to be appointed administrator of the estate, noting that his father was involved in ongoing divorce proceedings at the time of his death.

King died on Jan. 23 at age 87 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. His death came after he contracted COVID-19 in December and was subsequently hospitalized.

Following his death, Southwick King, 61, said the broadcasting legend died from a sepsis infection "unrelated" to his coronavirus diagnosis.

"It was an infection, it was sepsis," she told Entertainment Tonight. "He was finally ready to go, I will tell you that. You know, he never wanted to go, but his sweet little body was just, it had just been hit so many times with so many things, and once we heard the word COVID, all of our hearts just sunk. But he beat it, you know, he beat it, but it did take its toll, and then the unrelated infection finally is what took him, but boy, he was not gonna go down easily."

King was laid to rest last month in a "beautiful" and intimate ceremony, Southwick King said.

"In the Jewish faith, they do it very quickly, so you almost don't have time to ... process," Southwick King told ET. "I'm still processing. And as are the boys."

For the ceremony, the entire family wore his suspenders — a tribute to his signature look.