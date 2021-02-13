Larry King's Immediate Cause of Death and Underlying Conditions Revealed in Death Certificate

Larry King had a few underlying conditions that led to his death on Jan. 23 at age 87.

He was hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after he contracted COVID-19 in December, although the novel virus was not his cause of death.

King's immediate cause of death was sepsis, according to his death certificate obtained by PEOPLE.

The Larry King Live host also had two underlying conditions that led to sepsis, including acute hypoxic respiratory failure – meaning he did not have enough oxygen in his blood – and end stage renal disease also known as kidney failure.

Following his death, his estranged wife Shawn Southwick King told Entertainment Tonight, "He was finally ready to go, I will tell you that. You know, he never wanted to go, but his sweet little body was just, it had just been hit so many times with so many things, and once we heard the word COVID, all of our hearts just sunk."

"But he beat it, you know, he beat it, but it did take its toll, and then the unrelated infection finally is what took him, but boy, he was not gonna go down easily," she added.

King also suffered other health issues throughout the years including Type 2 diabetes, several heart attacks, a quintuple bypass surgery in 1987, a lung cancer diagnosis in 2017, which was treated through surgery, and treatment of chest pain in 2019.

Over the course of his life, the New York native was married eight times, two of those times to the same woman: Freda Miller (1952-53), Annette Kaye (1961), Alene Akins (1961-63), Mickey Sutphin (1964-67), Alene Akins (again from 1968-71), Sharon Lepore (1976-83), Julie Alexander (1989-92) and Shawn Southwick King (1997-present).

In 2010, King filed for divorce from Shawn, 61, only to retract the paperwork three months later.

In August 2019, his lawyer confirmed to PEOPLE that King had filed for divorce again, this time after nearly 22 years of marriage.

Over the course of his marriages, the radio talent had five children – Chance, Cannon, Larry King Jr., Andy, and Chaia.

King's death comes five months after the deaths of his children Andy and Chaia in the summer of 2020. They died within 23 days apart from each other.

Andy died suddenly of a heart attack on July 28. He was 65. Chaia died on Aug. 20, shortly after being diagnosed with lung cancer. She was 51.

