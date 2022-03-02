Larry David's HBO Documentary Pulled One Day Before Its Scheduled Premiere at Comedian's Request

The documentary was supposed to touch on Larry David's career and life outside of the spotlight

Larry David needs a little more time.

HBO has pulled The Larry David Story, a two-part documentary about the award-winning producer/writer and comedian, one day before it was set to premiere. The streaming service released a statement on Monday, explaining that the request to scrap the documentary came straight from the comedian.

"The #LarryDavidStory on @HBOMax is being postponed," they wrote. "Instead, Larry has decided he wants to do it in front of an audience. Stay tuned for more info."

In the documentary, David, 74, was expected to sit down for a pre-filmed conversation with comedian Larry Charles to discuss comedy, fame and his life. Snippets of their talk were featured in the documentary's original trailer, which has since been pulled from YouTube.

While the talk was expected to walk through David's Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm fame, HBO said it would also feature insight into David's childhood as an "unfunny Brooklyn kid," as well as his role as a parent.

In the trailer released last month, David said "I never thought of myself as funny. Anything I was associated with that could be successful was a shock."

At this time, it is unclear if any parts of the original documentary will make the final cut, or if David will re-do the entire conversation with Charles — or even a new moderator — in front of a live audience.