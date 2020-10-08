Larry David Marries Girlfriend Ashley Underwood

Surprise! Larry David is married.

The Curb Your Enthusiasm creator and star, 73, wed his girlfriend Ashley Underwood on Wednesday evening in Southern California, PEOPLE has learned.

It's the second marriage for the comedian, who was married to environmental activist Laurie David for 14 years. The two, who share daughters Cazzie, 26, and Romy, 24, split in 2007.

David and Underwood met in 2017 at Sacha Baron Cohen's birthday party, David revealed in a New York Times profile in April. Underwood worked as a producer on Cohen's Showtime satire series, Who Is America?, and is friends with Cohen's wife Isla Fisher, who guest-starred in the most recent season of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

"We were seated next to each other, I think with that in mind," he told the Times of the fix-up. "Much to her surprise I left before dessert. I was doing so well, banter-wise, I didn't want to risk staying too long and blowing the good impression."

According to a January GQ profile, Underwood moved into David's Pacific Palisades home in 2019, bringing with her a cat named Elwood. The couple also adopted an Australian shepherd puppy whom they named Bernie after Bernie Sanders, a distant cousin of David's.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S. in March, David has been holed up at home with Underwood and Cazzie.

"There's not a moment in the day when there isn't friction between at least two of us," he told the Times of the quarantined trio. "Then when that gets resolved, two others are at each other's throats and it's invariably about dishes. 'You didn't do the dishes!' Or 'You didn’t help with the dishes!' I think that is being screamed all over the world now."

"Another issue is the business of one of us starting a show and not waiting for the other. Huge problem!" he added. "You at least have to ask. Ashley does not ask. She starts and then it's impossible to catch up. And I'll catch her. I'll walk into the room, and she'll instantly click off the TV."